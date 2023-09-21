Three key bodies have committed to an action plan to make the public transport network more accessible in the build-up to next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

Accessibility of Paris' transport network is a key concern prior to the Games, with only the newest of its 14 metro lines fully accessible for wheelchair users, and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a €1.5 billion (£1.3 billion/$1.6 billion) fund to make improvements to public spaces earlier this year.

The action plan has been signed by RATP, which oversees most public transport in the French capital including metro, buses and trams, the national state-owned railway company Société Nationale des Chemins de fer Français (SNCF) and airport operator Group ADP, in the presence of France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and several Government members.

This features 10 measures, including audio announcement on metro lines which do not currently have them, ticket machines with a voice interface and a single platform for people with disabilities to book assistance.

Groupe ADP which manages Paris' airports wants to enable wheelchair access through to the aircraft ©Getty Images

Groupe ADP wants to provide enhanced training to staff at Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Le Bourget airports and enable wheelchair access through to the aircraft.

Borne insisted improved accessibility of Paris' transport network must be a key legacy of Paris 2024.

"There is still a long way to go to respond to the obstacles that people with disabilities may encounter, we are all mobilised," she said, as reported by Agence France-Presse.

"The Olympic and Paralympic Games must be an opportunity to boost a more inclusive society."

Next year's Olympic Games are scheduled for July 26 to August 11 and the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.