Olympic volleyball gold medallist Walewska Oliveira has died at the age of 43, with Brazil's players holding a minutes' silence and wearing armbands during their International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Volleyball Women's Olympic Qualification Tournament match against Turkey.

Oliveira was part of the Brazilian team which won the women's volleyball tournament at Beijing 2008.

She had earlier contributed to a bronze at Sydney 2000 and played at Athens 2004.

At the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in Japan in 2006, Oliveira helped Brazil to earn silver.

She also won Pan American Games gold at Winnipeg 1999 and silver at Rio de Janeiro 2007, and was a three-time winner of the FIVB Volleyball World Grand Prix.

Oliveira played her last club match for Praia Clube last year,

She died after falling from the 17th floor of the building where she lived in São Paulo.

Walewska Oliveira, right, also helped Brazil to win women's volleyball bronze at the Sydney 2000 Olympics ©Getty Images

Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV) President Radamés Lattari was among those who paid tribute.

"Walewska was a special player, her career in the sport will forever be remembered and revered," Lattari said.

"At this difficult time, CBV sympathises with the family and friends of this great player."

The FIVB said it was "deeply saddened" to hear of Oliveira's death, and wrote her "legacy in the world of volleyball will forever be cherished and remembered".

A minute's silence was held before Brazil's FIVB Volleyball Women's Olympic Qualification Tournament defeat to Turkey in Tokyo.

Armbands worn by Brazil's players included the letter W, the number one and a heart.