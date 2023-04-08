Larisa Bergen, a member of the Soviet Union women’s volleyball team that won the Olympic silver medals at Montreal 1976, has died at the age of 73.

Her death yesterday was announced by the All-Russian Volleyball Federation (VVF).

Bergen was born in Akmolinsk in Kazakhstan.

The city has changed its name several times and is now known as Astana, the country's capital.

Bergen played for ADK Alma-Ata and Dynamo Moscow.

Larisa Bergen, far left in front row, was part of a successful Soviet Union volleyball team that lifted the European Championships twice and World Cup once, as well as winning an Olympic silver medal ©Facebook

Bergen was a crucial part of the Soviet team that reached the final at Montreal 1976 without losing a game, playing as a setter.

But in the final, they came up against a Japan side who were also undefeated, losing 3-0.

As part of the Soviet team, Bergen had been part of the team that lifted the European Championships in 1971 and 1975, and the World Cup in 1973.

At Dynamo Moscow, Bergen also won the European Champions League in 1972, 1974, 1975 and 1977.

After the end of her playing career, Bergen worked as a coach.