Graham Child has claimed that he would "make sure Oceania is well represented" if elected to represent the region on the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Sports Committee.

Launching his campaign before the scheduled CGF General Assembly in Singapore on November 14 and 15, the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) Board Member added that he would bring governance and sporting experience to the role if given an opportunity.

Child, who is a former international hockey player, added that an understanding of multi-sport events and the ability to listen and consult with different perspectives would set him apart.

"I'm passionate advocate for sport, athletes and the Commonwealth Games movement," said Child.

"If elected, I will bring my governance experience, sporting expertise, and collaborative spirit to make sure Oceania is well represented on the CGF Sports Committee."

Child was nominated for the position by NZOC, who also backed Kereyn Smith - set to be challenged by Chris Jenkins of Wales - to succeed Dame Louise Martin as CGF President.

The Falkland Islands' Andrew Brownlee, India's Harpal Singh, Antigua and Barbuda's Cliff Williams and England's Francesca Carter-Kelly are the only candidates from their respective regions for the CGF Sports Committee.

Two - Penalva Cézar of Mozambique and Malawi's Jappie Mhango - have been nominated to represent the African region.

NZOC President Liz Dawson praised Graham Child and said he would bring "the clarity of thought" to the role ©Getty Images

Child will see competition from Vanuatu's Antoine Boudier and Australia's Grant Harrison for Oceania representative.

He is currently the director and chair of the Finance, Audit, and Risk Committee at NZOC.

Child was the chair of Aktive Auckland, an organisation that works on promoting active lifestyle in the city, from 2016 to 2022.

His administrative background also comes from the time when he served as the chair of Hockey New Zealand from 2005 to 2010 and as the director of the World Masters Games in 2017.

NZOC President Liz Dawson praised Child and said he would bring "the clarity of thought" to the role.

"As the Oceania representative on the CGF Sports Committee, Graham would be well placed to help shape the distinctive, attractive, and relevant sports programmes we, as the Commonwealth Sport family, need to thrive," said Dawson.

"We know he would bring the clarity of thought needed to work through opportunities, ensuring alignment with strategy and understanding the need to foster an innovative, right-sized approach that will sustain the movement, and our Games, into the future."

Click here to read Child's campaign brochure.