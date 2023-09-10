Ryan Brathwaite has officially become the regional development manager for the Americas and Caribbean region at the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

He had initially joined the CGF in September 2020 on part-time secondment from the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) in the same role.

Brathwaite, who holds a postgraduate degree in sport administration/management from the Russian International Olympic University in Sochi, previously worked for British-based sports relations and communications agency Jon Tibbs Associates.

The RIOU graduate said he is extremely appreciative of the opportunities, support, and experiences he gained at the BOA and stated that it was an “immense privilege” to have worked with dedicated and talented colleagues across the BOA family.

He is due to officially start his new role at the CGF on September 21.

"I will forever cherish our camaraderie and shared memories," Brathwaite said.

"The relationships I have built at the BOA will remain valued, and I am confident our paths will continue to cross in the future.

"Equally, I am extremely honoured to officially join the Commonwealth Games Federation and am thrilled to continue working with the Commonwealth Games Associations in these regions as we collectively seek to accelerate the 2023-2024 Commonwealth United agenda across our regions."

Kendia Brathwaite has taken over as senior operations officer at the Barbados Olympic Association ©BOA

The BOA have replaced Brathwaite with Kendia Brathwaite as senior operations officer.

Kendia Brathwaite joined the BOA in 2020, starting as a programme officer at the National Olympic Academy, where she provided coordination and logistical support to help deliver its programmes and assisted with the Museum's operations.

In addition to her daily duties, Brathwaite has served as the assistant Chef de Mission for the Barbados team at the Central American and Caribbean Beach Games in 2022, a role she is due to also hold at this year’s Pan American Games in Santiago.

"The BOA is extremely pleased to be associated with young professionals with a bright future in sport administration," said BOA President Sandra Osborne.

"Ryan will be an excellent full-time addition to the CGF team, and we are delighted to offer our support as he embarks on this new journey.

"During his secondment with CGF, he made the BOA, the CGF and the Caribbean and Americas region proud, and we are certain he will continue to do so.

"As Ryan departs, we are delighted that we are able to fill the position internally with Kendia’s appointment.

"She brings extensive knowledge and expertise to her new role, which will surely be of benefit to the BOA."