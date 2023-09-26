The United States Association of Blind Athletes (USABA) has revealed plans to stage free blind football clinics for youth aged five to 17 as part of the PlayLA Adaptive Youth Sports programme, a key legacy project of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.

Clinics are being held for blind and visually impaired youth each Saturday at Mar Vista Recreation Center through to October 7, then at Hubert H. Humphrey Recreation Center from October 14 until November 4 in Los Angeles.

The sessions aim to teach fundamental skills and techniques in blind soccer, with input from players and coaches of the US blind soccer men's national team.

David Brown, a men's T11 100 metres gold medallist at the Rio 2016 Paralympics with the US, is among those set to contribute as USABA blind soccer sport ambassador and a member of the country's first-ever national team in the sport.

He said the initiative "raises awareness of the sport being part of the LA28 Paralympic Games and that there is a sport for the blind in which individuals can participate and feel part of a team".

It marks the second year running USABA has supported the City of Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Department (LA RAP) in the staging of such events.

Blind football has been part of the Paralympics programme since Athens 2004, but Los Angeles 2028 is set to mark the first time the US has participated in the sport ©Getty Images

The PlayLA programme has received support from the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee and International Olympic Committee, and aims to remove barriers to participation in sport for youth of all abilities.

USABA chief executive Molly Quinn expressed her pleasure at being part of the programme again.

"We are excited to be back for our second year of building blind soccer in Los Angeles," Quinn said.

"Through our continued partnership and engagement with LA RAP, we aspire to provide access to sport and recreational opportunities for blind and visually impaired youth and possibly identify a future Paralympian who will compete for Team USA at the LA28 Games."

Blind football is the only Summer Paralympic sport the US has not taken part in since its debut at Athens 2004, but it earns an automatic place for Los Angeles 2028 as host nation.

USABA was recognised by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee as the sport's national governing body in January last year, and named its first-ever men's national team in November which won its opening two matches against Canada in March.