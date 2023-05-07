Children in Los Angeles will benefit this year from $17.5 million (£13.8 million/€15.6 million) of expanded funding for the PlayLA scheme in the build-up to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The scheme, jointly run by the Los Angeles 2028 Games Organising Committee in partnership with the City of Los Angeles, includes new Olympic sports such as surfing and skateboarding and a major increase in adaptive programming for children with disabilities.

PlayLA, created by the LA Department of Recreation and Parks, was launched in 2021 with funding from Los Angeles 2028 and the International Olympic Committee to provide affordable and accessible sports programming to kids of all abilities across Los Angeles.

Janet Evans, the Los Angeles 2028 Chief Athlete Officer, says: “Sport should be available to everyone to empower kids to dream big" ©Getty Images

"Sport defined my life from such a young age," said Los Angeles 2028 chief athlete officer and five-times Olympic swimming medallist Janet Evans.

"It’s why I’m so passionate about kids having every opportunity possible to play and compete.

"Sport should be available to everyone to empower kids to dream big and support our individual and collective physical and mental health."

A total of $160 million has been committed to provide funding for sports funding for children before Los Angeles 2028 ©Los Angeles 2028

Registration for the next PlayLA school year is due to open today and includes extended pool hours.

PlayLA is made possible through a $160 million (£127 million/€143 million) commitment by Los Angeles 2028 to sports for children In the Californian city before the Olympics and Paralympics.

This is the single largest commitment to youth sport development in the United States' richest state.