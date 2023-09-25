American bobsledder Aja Evans has filed a lawsuit in a court in New York alleging she was sexually abused by a chiropractor who was working with the USA Bobsled and Skeleton Federation (USABS).

In the lawsuit, Evans claims that chiropractor Jonathan Wilhelm repeatedly sexually harassed and assaulted her under the guise of athlete medical care, while she was a member of the USA bobsled team, as reported by CNN.

Evans won a bronze medal at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in the two-woman event alongside Jamie Greubel.

Evans also won a bronze in the same discipline at the 2017 World Championships held at Königssee, again alongside Greubel.

The lawsuit claims that "defendant Wilhelm, under the guise of providing treatment [would] expose and touch her inner genital area and inner groin."

It adds that "defendant Wilhelm always found reasons to work on or around plaintiff [Evans’] adductor muscles, despite no complaints of issues specific to this area.

"It was well known among the athletes treated by defendant Wilhelm that he would always find a reason to ‘go for the adductor.’"

It also claims that both the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and USABS "knew or should have known that defendant Wilhelm had a history of sexually inappropriate behaviour with athletes and had committed acts of sexual assault and invasion of privacy in photographing athletes without their consent."

Ryan Stevens, an Attorney representing Wilhelm said in response to the allegations: "Dr. Wilhelm denies the detestable claims against him.

Evans, pictured here at a women's sports awards in 2021, was banned from the sport the following year for negligently failing to submit a drug-testing sample ©Getty Images

"He has not yet had the opportunity to defend any of these baseless claims in court or through the litigation process, but he will.

"Dr. Wilhelm looks forward to vetting these unfounded claims and will pursue all legal avenues to protect his professional reputation."

In a statement provided to USA Today, the USOPC said: "We take athlete safety and every allegation of abuse very seriously.

"The USOPC remains committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of Team USA athletes, and we are taking every step to identify, report, and eliminate abuse in our community."

The USABS told CNN in a statement: "While we are unable to comment on the specifics of the lawsuit or any ongoing investigations, USABS condemns sexual misconduct.

"These types of matters fall under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Center for SafeSport and law enforcement.

"USABS is fully supportive and cooperative of all investigations conducted by SafeSport.

"USABS remains committed to promoting a safe and respectful environment for all athletes, coaches, staff and volunteers."

In November 2022, Evans was suspended for two years for not submitting a drug-testing sample during an out-of-competition test, with an investigation by the United States Anti-Doping Agency concluding that Evans "negligently failed to submit to sample collection."