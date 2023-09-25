Victoria's Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan has denied claims the State Government attempted to influence a Senate inquiry into the 2026 Commonwealth Games fiasco.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced the shock withdrawal of Victoria from the 2026 edition in July, blaming inflated costs although that reasoning is disputed by Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) officials.

Andrews is adamant the cost of the Games would have outweighed the benefits, and the Victorian Government agreed to pay AUD$380 million (£200 million/$244 million/€229 million) to settle all related disputes.

The State Premier refused to attend a Senate inquiry into the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games, and Allan has previously claimed it represents a "political stunt".

The Senate Committee conducting the inquiry claimed Andrews warned witnesses not to disclose information the Victorian Government viewed as confidential, but Allan has denied this represented an attempt to silence officials.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has insisted the costs of the 2026 Commonwealth Games outweighed the benefits, but refused to appear before a Senate inquiry into the cancellation ©Getty Images

"It wasn’t leaning on witnesses," she told on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Melbourne Mornings.

"There was, I think, a setting out of certain obligations and requirements in terms of arrangements with the state.

"There was no deterrence in people appearing before the inquiry."

An interim report from the inquiry earlier this month recommended the Australian Government should step in to ensure the cancelled Commonwealth Games takes place.

Senate Committee chair Matt Canavan claimed Victorian voters had been "played for mugs" by Andrews over the 2026 Games.

The CGF has hinted it would be willing to delay the 2026 edition of the Games until 2027 in its search to find a replacement host.