Victoria 2026 cycling hosts ask for upgrade of facilities despite Games cancellation

Civic leaders in the city which was to have staged BMX racing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games have met Victorian State Government officials to press for an upgrade of facilities despite cancellation.

Greater Shepparton City Mayor Shane Sali and council officers have met the Victoria Federal Government’s 2026 Games Legacy Officer Harriet Shing.

"It was a good opportunity to talk with Minister Shing and also to discuss the Shepparton Sports and Event centre, which was not part of the Games proposal, but which we will be seeking funding through the state and Commonwealth," Sali told the Shepparton News.

Greater Shepparton Mayor Shane Sali is asking for funding to improve the BMX centre in the city ©Greater Shepparton City Council

Greater Shepparton was also to have staged cycling time trials.

The Victorian State Government has set aside AUD2 million (£1.2 million/$1.28 million/€1.19 million) to assist regional cities which missed out on funding for facilities to be used at the Games.

In July, Victorian State Premier Dan Andrews decided to withdraw from hosting the 2026 Games.

Last week, the state of Victoria agreed to pay AUD$380 million (£190 million/$242 million/€222 million) in compensation to the Commonwealth Games Federation to "settle all disputes" arising from the cancellation of the Games.