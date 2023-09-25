New Zealand's Olympic heavyweight bronze medallist David Nyika has opted against competing at Paris 2024 to focus on his professional career.

Nyika served as one of the flagbearers for his country at the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony on his Olympic debut, and his round-of-16 clash against Youness Baalla caused headlines after his Moroccan opponent attempted to bite the New Zealander.

Nyika went on to claime a bronze medal in the men's under-91 kilograms category after losing to the Russian Olympic Committee's Muslim Gadzhimagomedov in the semi-finals.

The 28-year-old is also a two-time Commonwealth Games champion at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

Nyika turned professional early in 2021 before the delayed Olympics in Tokyo, and has a record of seven wins and no defeats.

Historically professional boxers were prohibited from competing in the Olympic Games, in which bouts are held over three three-minute rounds, but this was changed by the International Boxing Association (IBA) in time for Rio 2016.

The IBA, formerly AIBA, was expelled from the Olympic movement earlier this year having been suspended since 2019 due to long-standing concerns over finances, governance and the credibility of boxing competitions and a deterioration in relations with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

For the second consecutive Olympic Games, boxing is set to be overseen by a Boxing Task Force at Paris 2024.

David Nyika of New Zealand, right, turned professional early in 2021 and feels a Paris 2024 campaign would "take too much away from my professional career" ©Getty Images

However, Nyika intends to focus on his professional career rather than competing at the Games.

"This has been a really hard decision to make," he said.

"Ultimately the time commitment needed to be at my best for the Paris Olympics would take too much away from my professional career so I’m having to call time on another Olympic Games.

"I’d like to thank everyone who’s been a part of my Olympic journey, from the trainers and coaches, teammates and support staff, to Boxing New Zealand, High Performance Sport New Zealand, and the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

"Ever since I was a kid I dreamed about going to the Olympics.

"I’m so thankful to have had that opportunity and to have carried the flag and won a medal for New Zealand."

Boxing at Paris 2024 is due to be held from July 27 to August 10, with preliminary rounds taking place at the Arena Paris Nord and finals at the Roland Garros Stadium.