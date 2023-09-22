Qin Haiyang claimed an unprecedented hat-trick of individual breaststroke titles at this year's World Aquatics Championships ©Getty Images

Four-time world swimming champion Qin Haiyang and basketball player Yang Liwei have been chosen as China’s flagbearers for the Opening Ceremony of the Asian Games here.

According to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, Qin and Yang will carry the Chinese flag at the ceremony which is due to be staged at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium tomorrow.

Qin made history at this year’s World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka where he became the first swimmer to win a hat-trick of individual breaststroke golds.

The 24-year-old broke the Asian records to clinch the 50 metres and 100m titles before setting a world record time of 2min 5.48sec to secure the 200m crown.

He was also part of China’s gold medal-winning mixed 4x100m medley relay team and picked up men’s 4x100m medley relay silver in the Japanese city.

Yang Liwei helped China capture the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in July ©Getty Images
This year has also seen Qin capture five golds at the International University Sports Federation Summer World University Games in Chengdu, including all three individual breaststroke titles.

Yang played a leading role in helping China end their 12-year wait for another International Basketball Federation Women's Asia Cup victory as they defeated Japan 73-71 in the final in Sydney.

The point guard, who plays in the United States for Los Angeles Sparks, was also key to China’s success in the women’s basketball tournament at Jakarta Palembang 2018 as they seek to retain their Asian Games title in Hangzhou.

China has a 1,329-strong delegation at Hangzhou 2022, including 886 athletes that are set to compete in 38 sports.

The number falls short of surpassing the record 977 Chinese athletes that took part at Guangzhou 2010.

China has topped the medals table at every Asian Games since 1982 and is aiming to do so again.