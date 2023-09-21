India defeated Malaysia after rain stopped play ©Hangzhou 2022

India and Pakistan advanced to the semi-finals of the women's cricket tournament here after benefitting from a rain-hit day at the Asian Games.

Pakistan did not have to bowl a single ball or hit one shot as their match against Indonesia at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field was called off due to wet weather.

The win was instead given to Pakistan based on the country's seeding in the tournament to the frustration of Indonesia.

"It would have been tough, it's the Pakistan team but we'd still have been trying to beat them and hopefully giving them a good game," said Indonesia coach Gihan Rajith.

"It depends on the kind of day they're having.

"When they're playing well and making the minimum of mistakes, they'll beat any strong team."

India made the most of being ranked the number one Asian women's cricket team after their last-eight clash against Malaysia was called off.

Malaysia's women's cricket team are set to leave the Asian Games with no medals ©Hangzhou 2022
A score of 173 for 2 thanks to Shafali Verma’s 67 runs off 39 balls was enough for India as the heaven’s opened, dashing Malaysia’s hopes of batting against the Indian bowlers.

"We are very disappointed because we wanted to play and give our best in this tournament," said Malaysia's Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues in a report by Dawn.

"We are here to learn a lot of things from this kind of team (but) we can’t do anything because of the rain.

"It was out of our control."

The other two quarter-finals are set to take place tomorrow, with Sri Lanka taking on Thailand and Bangladesh coming up against Hong Kong.

insidethegames has exclusively revealed earlier this month that cricket is on course to secure a place on the programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Football action continues at Hangzhou 2022 with China registering another impressive victory in Group A of the men's tournament.

After putting five goals past India in their opener, China thrashed Myanmar 4-0 at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou.

Myanmar were stunned by three goals in the space of seven minutes with Tan Long striking twice followed by another from Wang Zhen'ao.

Jeong Woo-yeong skips away from a challenge during South Korea's 4-0 thrashing of Thailand ©Hangzhou 2022
Dai Wai Tsun added a fourth just before the interval as China saw out an emphatic triumph against Myanmar.

The other match in that group saw India bounce back from their sorry defeat to China to beat Bangladesh 1-0 courtesy of a late penalty from Sunil Chhetri.

In Group B, Saudi Arabia swept aside Mongolia 3-0 as Haitham Mohammed Ali Abu Hawi Asiri, Mohammed Khalil Maran and Naif Masoud all scored.

There was also a big win for Iran who thrashed Vietnam 4-0 with goals from Amir Arsalan Motahari, Saman Touranian, Aria Barzegar and Mehdi Mamizadeh.

In Group E, Kuwait held Bahrain to a 1-1 draw while South Korea continued their goal-scoring form with a 4-0 triumph against Thailand.

Hong Hyun-seok, An Jae-jun, Um Wong-sang and Lee Jae-ik got the goals in the victory for South Korea.

North Korea made it two wins from two with a 3-0 triumph against Kyrgyzstan thanks to Kim Kuk-jin's 20th minute strike, while Chin Wen-yen scored the only goal of the game in Chinese Taipei's 1-0 success over Indonesia.

Other events that have taken place in the past couple of days include modern pentathlon, rowing, beach volleyball and volleyball at Hangzhou 2022.