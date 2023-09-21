World Skate has designated the World Skateboarding Tour stop in December in Tokyo as its Street World Championships, placing added onus on the event for Paris 2024 qualification.

World Championship events offer up to 80,000 Olympic qualifying points in skateboarding, while Pro Tour events offer up to 50,000.

The Street World Championships in Tokyo is set to offer one of the final opportunities for athletes to earn qualifying points for Paris 2024 before the qualifying period is due to shut on January 24.

It is set to mark the second World Championships of the year in the street discipline, after Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates staged the Street and Park World Championships in February.

This followed the cancellation of the event in Rio de Janeiro last year, with World Skate blaming the Organising Committee for breaching an agreement, which created some uncertainty in the qualifying process for Paris 2024.

Sharjah in the UAE staged a Street and Park World Championships earlier this year ©Getty Images

At that time the Street Skateboarding Pro Tour stop in Rome last year was the only event that had been held after Tokyo 2020.

The Street World Championships are scheduled for December 10 to 17 at the Ariake Colosseum in Japan's capital, marking the first time the venue has held a skateboarding event.

Park qualifying in skateboarding for Paris 2024 closes one week earlier on January 17.

National Federations are expected to confirm use of allocated quota places by January 21 for park and January 28 for street, with World Skate to then reallocate any unused berths.

Skateboarding debuted at the Olympics as an additional sport at Tokyo 2020, and is on the programme for Los Angeles 2028, as well as Paris 2024.