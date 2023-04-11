World Skate has stated that it supports the reinstatement of athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international competition following the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) latest recommendations.

Following the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, it took World Skate until April 2 to ban Russians and Belarusians.

However, it has now reversed its stance on the matter in line with the IOC.

"In line with previous World Skate Executive Board commitments to the independence of sports from politics and also the right of individuals not to be discriminated against on the basis of their nationality, the World Skate Executive Board has welcomed and supported the IOC 'recommendations for International Federations and international sports event organisers on the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions'," read a World Skate statement.

"World Skate supports the pathway of a return of independent neutral athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports in order to allow athletes of different nationalities to compete together in our sports.

The IOC stated that Russians and Belarusians should be allowed to compete as neutrals in global sports events ©Getty Images

"Understanding the need to find a consistent approach across all World Skate disciplines, World Skate is now working to develop the necessary independent review processes to allow and plan a return of these athletes, in consultation with the IOC and ASOIF (Association of Summer Olympic International Federations)."

The governing body is now set to work on setting a timeline for the return of the two countries.

The process is due to be discussed at the next World Skate Executive Board meeting, the dates of which are yet to be confirmed, before being "announced as soon as possible."

Last year, World Skate was one of the last organisations to adopt the IOC's initial recommendations of banning Russia and Belarus outright.

Instead, it followed the softer sanction of allowing the countries' athletes to compete as neutrals, meaning their national symbols, colours, flags, and anthems could not be used.