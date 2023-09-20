Britain's Josh Tarling and Switzerland's Marlen Reusser produced dominant displays to win the time trial titles by more than 40 seconds on the first day of the European Cycling Union (UEC) Road European Championships in the Dutch province of Drenthe.

Olympic silver medallist Reusser won the elite women's title for the third year running at the European Championships, recovering from the disappointment of last month's World Championships in Scotland where she did not finish the individual time trial after a crash en route to winning the mixed team relay.

Competing on the flat 29.8 kilometres course which started and finished in the town of Emmen, Reusser laid down an unbeatable time of 35min 53.53sec, averaging at 49.82km per hour.

Britain's Anna Henderson was her closest challenger with a 36:36.89 effort, with Austria's Christina Schweinberger completing the podium in 36:37.58.

In the elite men's race, former junior world champion Tarling, who took bronze in the elite race at this year's World Championships, produced an impressive 31:30.01 on the same route to take gold.

Britain's Josh Tarling, centre, impressively beat Switzerland's Stefan Bissegger, left, and Belgium's Wout van Aert, right, in the elite men's time trial ©Getty Images

He beat the defending champion Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland by 42.92sec, while Olympic and world silver medallist Wout van Aert of Belgium placed third in 32:13.15.

Zoe Backstedt made it a British double with gold in the women's under-23 time trial in 24:25.89, which was 57.51 clear of Germany's Antonia Niedermaier, while the men's under-23 title went to Belgium's Alec Segaert in 22:02.68.

Albert Philipsen of Denmark added European gold to his world title in the men's junior time trial with a time of 22:48.68, with Italy's Federica Venturelli winning the women's junior event in 26:23.87.

Under-23 and junior time trials were held on a shorter route of 19.8km.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow at the UEC Road European Championships with the junior and elite mixed team relays.