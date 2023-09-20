French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) President David Lappartient has underlined the country’s ambition to finish in the top five at next year’s Olympics in Paris and set the team a target of 20 gold medals.

The target of finishing among the top five countries has already been set by the French Sports Ministry, with the National Sports Agency (ANS) estimating that the host nation will achieve more than 100 medals at Paris 2024.

France has not finished inside the top five since London 1948 when it ranked third.

But the country’s best two performances came when it hosted the Olympics in 1990 and 1924, finishing first and third, respectively.

France will now be hoping to make home advantage count again as it looks to close the gap on countries such as the United States, China and Great Britain.

"The ambition that we set ourselves with the Minister of Sports is to be in the top-five nations in the medal table," Lappartient said on Demain Le Sport organised by French newspaper L'Equipe and broadcast on France Televisions.

“Records are made to be beaten, we don't go there to make up the numbers but to win.

"Twenty gold medals is possible, there were 12 of us at the last Games [at Tokyo 2020].

"We must capitalise on the advantages of being at home."

France picked up just one medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest ©Getty Images

Lappartient wants to France to adopt the "marginal gains" philosophy to help them reach their target.

"An athlete will want to have their loved ones around them, we will do everything to guide them, bring them tickets, etc," he said.

"In the meantime, we organise 'blue gatherings' so that the athletes get to know each other, weekends of cohesion.

"An application allows them to be connected to each other.

"Success will also be a group dynamic.

"It is the addition of marginal gains that will move us from silver to gold."

Lappartient has been recently officially ratified as the head of the CNOSF after winning the Presidential elections in June.

The International Cycling Union President and International Olympic Committee member took over an organisation in turmoil following the shock resignation of Brigitte Henriques as President.

He has stressed that he does not intend to stand for another term beyond 2025 when his mandate is due to finish as he aims to lead the CNOSF through Paris 2024.

"We are ready from an organisational point of view," said Lappartient.

"These Olympic Games are going to be a success and my goal is for the athletes to be ready."

Mountain bike rider Pauline Ferrand Prevot was among France's gold medallists at the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow ©Getty Images

France endured a disappointing World Athletics Championships in Budapest last month, picking up just one medal with a surprise men’s 4x100 metres relay silver.

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra admitted that the results at the event in the Hungarian capital were "not up to our ambitions" as the country seeks to win up to six athletics medals at Paris 2024.

Lappartient concluded that the World Athletics Championships "did not clearly live up to expectations" but insisted that he had been pleased with France’s performances in other events.

Among those includes the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow where France finished second behind Britain in the overall standings with 26 golds, 28 silvers and 25 bronzes.

The ANS has predicted that France can win as many as 107 medals at Paris 2024 which would be a huge improvement on Tokyo 2020.

France ended up with 33 medals in the Japanese capital including 10 golds, 12 silvers and 11 bronzes to rank eighth – the country’s lowest finish since Beijing 2008.

Stéphane Caristan, high performance expert advisor for the ANS, told Demain Le Sport that he had high hopes for the hosts.

"The big nations ahead of us have a transformation rate of 90 per cent, even up to 100 per cent for some like Japan," Caristan, the 1986 European Championships 110m hurdles gold medallist, said.

"The challenge is therefore to increase this transformation rate.

"If we go to 60 per cent, we will not be far from 63 medals."