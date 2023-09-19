Santiago 2023 Pan American Games road races to start and finish at Plaza a la Aviación

Santiago 2023 has revealed the potential route for the road cycling events during the Pan American Games.

The staring and finishing points will be the Plaza a la Aviación, a plaza located in the commune of Providencia.

It will pass through the Plaza Baquedano and along the Santa María Avenue for a long stretch before turning onto Metropolitan Park.

After that, cyclists will pass through the Cerro La Pirámide before returning along Andrés Bello Avenue.

They are also scheduled to pass through the statue of the Virgin Mary on the top of Cerro San Cristóbal, where the altitude will be 758 metres above the sea level.

The women's will be for 122.5 kilometres while the men's will be for 157.5 km.

Seven turns for women and nine turns for men are expected.

The route for the road cycling at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games ©Santiago 2023

Road cycling has been part of the Pan American Games since its first edition at Buenos Aires 1951.

The United States are most successful nation in the event with 13 golds including men's and women's.

The men's and women's races at Santiago 2023 is scheduled to take place on October 29.

The multi-sport event will see individual road race and individual time trial for both genders.

Other cycling events at the Pan American Games include BMX racing at the BMX Track in Peñalolén and the San Cristobal Metropolitan Park that will stage the mountain biking competitions.

Track cycling events will be held at the velodrome in the Parque Peñalolén sports park.