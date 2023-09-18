Football Australia and the Western Australian Government have moved part of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to Optus Stadium in Perth due to increasing demand for tickets.

The Matildas are due to play three matches in Perth as part of the qualifying process for next year's Games against the Philippines, Iran, and Taiwan.

The match against the Philippines on October 29 was originally set to be held at the 20,500-capacity Perth Rectangular Stadium, which hosted five games at the FIFA Women's World Cup this year.

However, the decision was taken to move the game to the 61,266-seat Optus Stadium after all three fixtures at the smaller venue sold out.

"Leading into and during the recent FIFA Women's World Cup, we have witnessed the enormous drawing power the Matildas, with almost 450,000 supporters attending the team's send-off match and World Cup fixtures," said Football Australia chief executive James Johnson.

Fans turned up in huge numbers to support the Matildas during the FIFA Women's World Cup this year ©Getty Images

"The Matildas are one of the strongest sporting brands in the country, and it has become strongly evident that passionate support for this iconic team continues to grow and, for the second time in 12 months, because of the popularity of the Matildas, we need to relocate to a venue with a higher capacity to accommodate the demand.

"We thank Premier Roger Cook, the Western Australian Government and Tourism Western Australia for their co-operation in ensuring a significantly greater number of fans can not only watch the team live, but also be a part of the journey towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."

All existing ticket holders for the match have received instructions on how to access an exclusive window which will allow them to select new seats in the same category for no extra cost at Optus Stadium.

The window is due to open at 10am local time on September 26 and run until 5pm on October 9.

Remaining tickets for the fixture will then go to pre-sale at 2pm on the 26th before general public sale begins two days later at the same time.

The match was originally scheduled to take place at Perth Rectangular Stadium but was relocated after quickly selling out ©Getty Images

"We could not be more thrilled to bring the Matildas to Western Australia (WA) following their heroic performance at the FIFA Women's World Cup, which was a roaring success in WA with our hospitality precincts and the dedicated FIFA fan site experiencing bumper crowds and spectators," said Western Australia Premier Roger Cook.

"The football fanfare has been overwhelming, and to ensure we give more Western Australians and travelling fans the opportunity to experience the Matildas play in our great state we've partnered with Football Australia to transfer the Sunday match day to Optus Stadium."

The fixture is part of the second round of qualifying for the region and is comprised of three groups of four teams.

The three group winners and best-ranked runner-up will advanced to the third round.

The third and final round will see four teams play two pairs of home and away matches with the two eventual winners qualifying for Paris 2024.