Football Australia has reported that ticket sales for this year's FIFA Women’s World Cup have exceeded 1.7 million as it lauded the "profound impact" of the tournament in the country.

Fans have been flocking to stadiums across Australia and New Zealand during what organisers have described as a "remarkable" group stage of the event.

FIFA originally set a ticket sales target of 1.3 million before revising it to 1.5 million.

Approximately 1.1 million tickets were sold for France 2019 - a number that has already been surpassed at this year’s World Cup.

Australian broadcaster Seven Network has also reported record figures for the tournament after announcing that it had been watched by 8.02 million viewers as well as 1.14 million on its streaming platform 7plus.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has already labelled the tournament as the "best ever".

"This FIFA Women’s World Cup has been a milestone for Football Australia and for women's football in our country," said James Johnson, chief executive of Football Australia.

"The success of the tournament so far shines a spotlight on the transformative power of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and football’s ability to unite and inspire beyond borders.

"This is why we have invested in women’s football and made a firm commitment to support and promote the women's game by bringing the FIFA Women’s World Cup to Australia.

"We are overwhelmed with the profound impact of the tournament so far."

While New Zealand became the first host nation to be knocked out at the Women’s World Cup group stages, Australia have advanced to the last 16.

Australia suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Nigeria but a 1-0 win against Ireland a 4-0 thrashing of reigning Olympic champions Canada saw them seal top spot in Group B.

"Football Australia has always believed in the power and potential of the CommBank Matildas and women’s football," added Johnson.

"Their unwavering spirit and resilience resonate with our nation's values and their success on the pitch has made them a symbol of national pride.

"To see Australian united behind this team has been inspiring.

Co-hosts Australia have booked their place in the last 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup ©Getty Images

"When we bid to host, we promised FIFA that we would co-host the biggest and best-ever edition of the tournament, and that is what we have seen so far.

"Today, football is at the centre of every city and town across the country, attendance records have been set in Australia with an average of over 30,000 for each match, and new broadcast records being set.

"As we approach the knockout stages, the stakes and intensity are set to rise.

"We've seen incredible performances in the group stage, and now we'll witness the culmination of training and determination from our athletes.

"Expect thrilling action, superior gameplay, and surprises along the way.

"Our hopes are high, and we believe in our teams' potential to exceed them.

"Australia can prepare for an unprecedented football spectacle."