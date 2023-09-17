Vito Arujau, Zain Retherford, and David Taylor of the United States all continued their blistering form from the opening day of the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade to clinch gold medals.

Arujau was first to top the podium as he prevailed in the men's under-61-kilograms freestyle tournament.

The 24-year-old registered the first World Championships title of his career at the Štark Arena with a tense victory over neutral athlete Abasgadzhi Magomedov.

The pair traded moves and were neck and neck until Arujau finally clinched the decisive point to win the bout 10-9.

Bronze medals went the way of repechage winners Taiybek Zhumashbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan and Georgian Shota Phartenadze.

The second gold medal of the day was claimed by Retherford in the under-70kg freestyle competition.

He got the better of Iran's Amir Mohammad Yazdani by an 8-5 scoreline, joining bronze medal-winners Arman Andreasyan of Armenia and Bulgarian Ramazan Ramazanov on the podium.

Taylor joined his compatriots with the first win by fall of the day.

The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist got the better of Iran's Hassan Yazdani once more in the under-86kg freestyle decider.

He was victorious by a 9-3 score in what was a rematch of the Olympic final.

San Marino's Myles Amine defeated Uzbek wrestler Javrail Shapiev 8-5 to become his country's first world medallist as he won bronze.

Kazakhstan's Azamat Dauletbekov was the second bronze medallist in the category following a 5-3 win over Magomed Sharipov of Bahrain.

The finals gold medal of day two in the Serbian capital was won by Amir Hossein Zare in the under-125kg freestyle.

The Iranian obliterated 11-0 Georgia's Geno Petriashvili after American Mason Parris and Taha Akgül of Turkey picked up bronzes.

Competition is set to continue tomorrow with medallists due to be decided in the under-57kg, under-74kg, under-79kg, and under-92kg freestyle categories.