Sweden's men won the European Team Table Tennis title for the first time since 2002 on the home ground of Malmo - and secured their Paris 2024 place - as they overcame a German team seeking a fourth successive title.

With the hosts 2-1 up, the decisive match was played by their 21-year-old world silver medallist of 2021, Truls Moregaard, who earned a dramatic 11-6, 11-8, 4-11, 6-11, 11-5 win over Germany's former world number one, 42-year-old Timo Boll.

Boll, who won team silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and retained his European individual title in 2020, hauled himself back into the match only to fall in the fifth to an opponent who was exactly twice his age.

France and Portugal took the men's bronze medals.

Earlier, Germany's women's team qualified directly for the Paris 2024 Olympics by repeating their 2021 win over Romania.

The trio of Ying Han, European individual silver medallist Nina Mittelham and Xiaona Shan, supported by Sabine Winter and Annett Kaufmann, won 3-0 in the final to finish with a perfect record in the Championships.

European individual silver medallist Nina Mittelham helped Germany's women earn a Paris 2024 place by winning the team gold at this year's European Table Tennis Championships in Malmo ©Getty Images

Andreea Dragoman, Adina Diaconu and Elena Zaharia won silver, while the bronze medals went to France, represented by Yuan Jia Nan, Prithika Pavade, Charlotte Lutz and Audrey Zarif, and Portugal with Yu Fu, Shaio Jieni, Ines Matos and Matilde Pinto.

This victory marks the ninth team gold for a German women's team at these continental championships, tying them with the previous record holders, Hungary.

Germany earned successive 3-0 wins over Ukraine, Italy, and Portugal in the semi-final, and Romania in the final.

Mittelham, 26, won the decisive match against 23-year-old Dragoman, although she was pushed to her limits, coming back to win the fifth game after saving two match points at 8-10 down.

"When I stepped into the box, I realised I was incredibly nervous, which is actually very unusual for me," Mittelham told the European Table Tennis Union.

"In the end, I may not have played my best match in terms of gameplay, but I was mentally very strong.

"I am overjoyed that I could win the game, and we managed to beat Romania as a team.

"Our team's performance throughout the entire European Championship was outstanding."

Team and individual competition alternates at the European Championships, and the women's team medals went to the same countries at the previous edition of the Championships in 2021.