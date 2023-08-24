London has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2026 World Team Table Tennis Championships at the International Table Tennis Federation's (ITTF) Annual General Meeting in Thailand.

The event will mark 100 years after the city staged the first World Championships in 1926 alongside the foundation of the ITTF.

Competition is set to take place at the Wembley Arena in May 2026 while practice facilities will be held at Wembley Stadium's Great Hall.

It will be the first time that England has hosted the World Championships since 1997 and the first time since 1954 that the capital city has played host.

London was awarded the Championships over Bangkok following a vote from delegates during the ITTF's Annual General Meeting (AGM), held in Thailand's capital.

London was chosen as host over Bangkok following a vote at the ITTF Annual General Meeting in the Thai capital ©Getty Images

"This is the most fantastic news we could have wished for," said Table Tennis England chief executive Adrian Christy.

"The global table tennis family has put its faith in Table Tennis England to deliver a memorable Championships in London, and I can promise that is exactly what we will do.

"To bring the centenary World Championships back to the city where it all began is a huge honour and a massive boost for the sport in this country.

"The hard work begins now, and we can’t wait to get started on delivering the greatest table tennis show on earth, alongside the exciting impact projects we have planned."

The AGM vote followed a final presentation to delegates by each bid city.

Both London and Bangkok had previously submitted detailed technical information about how they would stage the Championships.

As well as the historical element of wanting to host the centenary edition, the London bid was based on being "the most environmentally sustainable Championships to date."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan claims hosting the World Team Table Tennis Championships will provide a great boost to the city's economy ©Getty Images

Both the Wembley Arena and Wembley Stadium are within 20 metres from the main Championship hotel which will house the majority of athletes.

The centre of London is under 20 minutes away on the London Underground and the whole event is based around public transport and the ease of accessibility.

"I am proud that London is hosting the 2026 World Team Table Tennis Championships," said Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

"Bringing the centenary tournament back to our great city where it began is a fantastic boost for both local sport and the economy, and it will also be the most environmentally sustainable championships to date.

"London is the sporting capital of the world, from grassroots to the elite level, and I look forward to Wembley putting on a memorable show."

