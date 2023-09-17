Canada retained the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's Series title as they edged to a 16-15 win in the final over France in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The champions had arrived in Mongolia as top seeds after winning five stops in the regular season, and they were unbeaten on their way to the final, defeating the United States in the semi-final.

The final of the fourth edition of this competition pitted them, as last year, against France - and once again sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe were immense.

Katherine Plouffe put up a game-high 10 points in a final that went down to the wire, with Paige Crozon putting up the game-winning shot at the buzzer to earn Canada their second Women's Series title.

Her sister, who had excelled for her side throughout the season, continued her dominance in Ulaanbaatar.

Michelle Plouffe, right, was voted Most Valuable Player as they retained the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series title in Mongolia ©Getty Images

She earned the title of Most Valuable Player as she led the event in player value and points scored.

Michelle Plouffe finished with 33 points while also earning 21 rebounds over the two-day competition.

The final event brought to a close the longest season so far in the Women’s Series, which grew to 23 events this year, with total prize money throughout the season reaching over $1 million (£807,000/€938,000).

China finished third in the overall standings, followed by the United States and Germany, with Neftchi sixth, Sc Yuanda seventh and Mongolia eighth.

Created in 2019, the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series is the number one event on the 3x3 women's professional circuit.

