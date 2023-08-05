China and Canada claimed the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 Women’s Series titles in Yichang and Prague, as the 14th and 15th rounds of the season took place simultaneously.

China and Australia’s rivalry was eagerly anticipated heading into a home round for the Chinese in Yichang, with the two teams going on to meet in the final.

China’s line-up of ZhiTing Zhang, Yujie Chen, Kun Huang and Lili Wang edged to a one-point victory 14-13, with a one-point shot from Wang with four seconds remaining proving the winning score.

There was also a one-point victory for China in their semi-final, as they edged past the Netherlands 18-17, while Australia overcame Chinese team SC Yuanda 21-9 in the last four.

China and Australia had earlier both topped their pools, with two wins apiece, with Australia’s two victories both coming by narrow margins, as they overcame Germany 21-20 and Mongolia 21-18 in Pool B.

In the series round taking place at the same time in Prague, Czech Republic, Canada made it two wins in a row by overcoming France 20-17 in the final.

Canada won the 13th round of the season with an overtime triumph on home soil in Edmonton and secured a second win in as many rounds thanks to their line-up of sisters Michelle Plouffe and Katherine Plouffe, plus Kacie Bosch and Jamie Scott.

France led 17-16 with just over a minute to go in the final, before a free throw from Michelle Plouffe levelled the scores.

Michelle Plouffe then made two one-point shots, before Katherine Plouffe rubber-stamped the win with a one-point shot with six seconds remaining, to give a final score of 20-17.

Earlier in the semi-finals Canada defeated Spain 13-10, while France edged past the Czech Republic 20-19, with Anna Ngo Ndjock making the dramatic one-point shot with one second left on the clock.

Top seeds Canada finished top of their pool in the group stages, winning both matches, while France also topped their group, despite only winning one pool match, against Hungarian team Gyor 18-14.

In their other pool match against Israel they were beaten 17-16.

The FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series now takes a short break, before the next round is due to take place in Katowice, Poland, on August 14 and 15.