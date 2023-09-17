Grant for new technology will help Britain’s National Esports Performance Campus become world leader, it is claimed

Britain’s National Esports Performance Campus, due to open in Sunderland early next year, will benefit from cutting-edge technology after it was among projects to benefit from Government funding worth £5.7 million ($7.1 million/€6.6 million) for 5G connectivity solutions across the United Kingdom.

The state-of-the-art "Sunderland Open Network EcosysTem” (SONET) Project is led by Sunderland City Council and a consortium of partners, including British Esports.

The group, which also includes Boldyn Networks, Sunderland Football Club and Perform Green, are trying to harness next generation technology to enable more engaging interactions, enriching the future of live-streamed football and live global esports events.

The announcement should ensure more reliable 4G and 5G mobile connectivity at football ground the Stadium of Light and the new National Performance Campus in the city.

The multi-purpose National Performance Campus, situated in front of the Stadium of Light, is set to feature the latest in digital and computing technology, including a 100-seater esports arena, training rooms, broadcast facilities, and much more.

Visitors to these venues will be able to stay connected and benefit from more interactive, digitally enabled facilities and services.

The high-speed connectivity promises seamless live streaming and interactivity of esports tournaments and live sporting events, it is claimed.

The National Esports Centre is located in front of the Stadium of Light, the home ground of Sunderland Football Club ©British Esports

"I'm immensely proud of British Esports and our partners for securing the SONET 5G bid in Sunderland." Chester King, the chief executive of British Esports, said.

"This signifies a monumental leap forward for our new arena, part of the National Esports Performance Campus.

"With the power of 5G connectivity, we are poised to redefine the future of live esports and sports experiences.

"The Arena will become a centre for cutting-edge technology, offering players, fans, and enthusiasts an unparalleled environment for growth, engagement, and innovation.

"This milestone not only cements our commitment to the esports community but also reinforces our dedication to driving progress in the industry, both locally and on a global scale."

Liz St Louis, director of smart cities and enabling services at Sunderland City Council, claimed the addition of the technology will ensure the National Esports Performance Campus becomes a world-leader.

"This innovative project will create a more immersive and engaging experience for Esports players and fans at British Esports new National Esports Performance Campus in Sunderland," she said.

"With no other esports venue in the world matching SONET’s unique Open RAN infrastructure, National Esports Performance Campus will lead the way globally, significantly contributing to the UK’s capabilities."