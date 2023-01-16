British Esports has announced the expansion of its Advisory Board as it seeks to promote and improve the standards of esports throughout the United Kingdom and to inspire future British esports talent.

Six new additions will join an already vastly experienced Advisory Board that includes representatives from British Government, leading education institutions, sports, video games, esports and wider industry.

They are: Kirsty Endfield, founder of Swipe Right PR, Camilla Maurice, employment engagement manager at MidKent College, Becky Wright, senior partnerships manager at National Student Esports, Professor Philip Wilson, chair of the Board, College of Esports, Shoubna Naika-Taylor, curriculum manager of digital, Coventry College and Sue Lavasani, senior account manager at Heaven Media.

This accomplished and diverse group will join already established Board members in working towards British Esports' ongoing objectives of promoting esports throughout the United Kingdom, improving levels of esports accessibility and infrastructure, it is claimed by British Esports.

Six new members have joined the British Esports Advisory Board ©British Esports

The established Board members are: Alice Dearing, British Olympian and British Athletes' Commission ambassador, Andrew Nixon, head of sports, Sheridans, Craig Fletcher, executive chairman Player 1 Events, David Yarnton, partner and chief of business development, Kinguin; Josh Williams, founder, NUEL, Mary Antieul, vice-president, customer and strategy, Belong Arenas, Professor Andy Miah, chair of science communication and future media, University of Salford, Ramesh Singh, programme co-ordinator and senior lecturer in esports, University of Chichester and Ryan Hart, project co-ordinator, ESL.

Thus British Esports Advisory Board will now be composed of 15 members.