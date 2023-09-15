Egypt is set to serve as the first host of the 2024 Para Badminton World Circuit as it is scheduled to stage the opening event of the year.

The Para Badminton International in Cairo is due to take place from January 22 to 28 and is preceding the main event on the calendar.

The World Championships are scheduled to be held in the Thai city of Pattaya from February 20 to 25.

It will be the final chance for athletes to earn world ranking points which count towards qualification for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Qualification ends on March 31 when 120 slots across 16 medal events will be finalised from the Badminton World Federation's Race to Paris rankings.

A 10-event calendar is in store for the 2024 Para Badminton World Circuit ©BWF

Following the World Championships, the Circuit then moves to Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain from March 15 to 21 before the next tournament in Toledo from April 24 to 28.

Athletes will then travel to a new continent for each of the next three events in Bahrain, Scotland, and Uganda in May, June, and July, respectively.

Paris 2024 is scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 8 before Para Badminton International competitions in Japan and Bahrain once more.

Although a host city is yet to be determined for the Japanese event, it is scheduled for November 21 to 27 before December 11 to 15 is due to see the final contest of the year in Manama.

Vitoria, Toledo, Pattaya, Manama, and Kampala all featured on the calendar last year and are cementing themselves as hubs for Para badminton.