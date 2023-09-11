IWF gender policy comes into use for World Junior Championships in November

Weightlifters who want to enter a new "open category" for athletes who are neither male nor female can do so for the first time at the International Weightlifting Federation’s (IWF) World Junior Championships in November, the first competition where a new gender policy will be used.

The Championships, which will also feature a funded training camp and a tree-planting project, take place from November 15 to 23 in Guadalajara.

The open category is not open to cis-gender males or females, and has been created for those who are intersex, those "identifying as a gender not congruent with their assigned birth gender" and differences in sex development (DSD) athletes.

Anybody who wants to enter the open category has until the first week of October to do so, because eligibility checks on applicants, by a new IWF Gender Committee, will take several weeks.

For example, athletes who have transitioned from male to female must prove that their testosterone level has been below 2.5 nanomoles per litre for at least 12 months.

When Laurel Hubbard, the transgender athlete from New Zealand, competed at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games the limit, adopted from International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendations, was four times higher at 10 nanomoles per litre.

Hubbard failed to make a total in Tokyo and has since retired from competition.

The new gender policy, including a detailed explanation of DSD, can be found here.

The IWF Technical Committee is keen to bring in improved timing and scoring systems ©ITG

The decision to use the gender policy for the World Juniors was one of several taken today by the Executive Board of the IWF, which continues to adopt reforms.

Among the more significant suggestions was a recommendation from the Technical Committee that there should in future be athlete qualification quotas for senior World Championships.

The committee is also keen to update the scoring and timing systems used at IWF competitions.

Related to the IWF’s development programme, and in co-operation with Olympic Solidarity, a training camp for 10 junior athletes - one male and one female per continent - will be held in Mexico before the World Juniors.

As a sustainability initiative, all athletes competing in Guadalajara will plant a tree in their own name.

At the World Youth Championships in Lima in Peru in May the IWF will use two platforms for the first time, on an experimental basis.

Plans for a second edition of the Direct Support Programme - effectively athlete scholarships - after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games were presented by the Athletes Commission.

It is also hoping to create an Athlete Transition Programme, aimed at supporting lifters after they finish their competitive career.

The IWF will be sending the policy and all pertinent information by September 15 to all member federations.