Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeated Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the US Open men's singles final to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

The Serbian's 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 win over Medvedev means he is now tied with Australian Margaret Court for the most singles Grand Slam trophies.

After his victory, the 36-year-old paid tribute to the late American basketball star Kobe Bryant by wearing a t-shirt with the number 24 and 'Mamba Forever' written on it.

Having lost only one of the four Grand Slams to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz this year at Wimbledon in an epic five-setter, Djokovic continues to defy the odds despite talks of a change of guard in men's tennis.

"To make the history of this sport is something truly remarkable and special," Djokovic said after the win.

"I never imagined that I would be here talking about 24 Slams.

With Novak being the oldest Grand Slam men's singles champion, Daniil Medvedev had a question.



"I wanna ask Novak what are you still doing here?" pic.twitter.com/T2sB2dWHjV — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2023

"I never thought that would be the reality, but the last couple of years I felt I have a chance, I have a shot at history -and why not grab it if it's presented."

The oldest US Open winner in the open era started the final well, as he broke Medvedev early on and sealed the first set in under an hour.

However, the 104-minuite second set proved to be tricky for Djokovic with Medvedev outstanding from the baseline.

The Serbian was showing signs of fatigue but emerged on top in typical Djokovic fashion, where he fought off two break points and a set point to stun the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He then emerged victorious in the tiebreak before a routine third set sealed the deal.

The women's doubles title goes to Dabrowski and Routliffe! pic.twitter.com/UUINshbARf — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

The victory has put him ahead by two Grand Slams against Spaniard Rafael Nadal's 22 and four clear of Swiss great Roger Federer's 20, popularly known as the Big Three.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand won the women's doubles title, defeating Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva of Russia 7-6, 6-3.

Their triumph was even more special, as the duo knocked out three seeded teams on their way to the title.

In what was their fourth tournament together, the duo won their first women's doubles Grand Slam trophy.