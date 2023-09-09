Home favourite Gauff fights back for first Grand Slam title at US Open

Coco Gauff became the youngest American since the legendary Serena Williams to win the women's singles at her home Grand Slam the US Open after coming from behind to beat Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in New York City.

She became the ninth home winner and the first since Sloane Stephens in 2017 at the United States Tennis Association Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

At 19, Gauff is the youngest American champion since Williams lifted the first of her six titles in 1999.

The world number six had been beaten by Iga Świątek in her only other Grand Slam final at last year's French Open, and on Arthur Ashe Stadium faced the player who is set to leapfrog the Pole, the long-time number one in the Women's Tennis Association world rankings.

Sabalenka, ccompeting as a neutral because of Belarus' role in the invasion of Ukraine, became the first player since Williams in 2016 to reach all four Grand Slam semi-finals in a calendar year, although she required a stirring comeback to get the better of American Madison Keys in the last four.

Coco Gauff's victory saw her become the first American since 2017 to lift the women's title at the US Open ©Getty Images

In the final, she was on the other end of a comeback from a home favourite.

Sabalenka dominated the first set, breaking Gauff's serve three times to take the lead 6-2.

Gauff hit back by winning the second 6-3, and two early breaks in the decider had her on course for the biggest victory of her career.

She could even afford to drop serve at 4-1, immediately replying with a break back and then serving out the match to take the third set 6-2.

Gauff's victory earned $3 million (£2.4 million/€2.8 million), with Sabalenka taking $1.5 million (£1.2 million/€1.4 million).

Soon-to-be world number one Aryna Sabalebka, a Belarusian competing as a final, led in the US Open final but was denied by American Coco Gauff ©Getty Images

"I feel like I'm a little bit in shock in this moment," Gauff said.

"That French Open loss was a heartbreak for me, but I realise that God puts you through tribulations and trials, and that makes this moment even sweeter than I could've imagined.

"I just knew that if I didn't give it my all, I had no shot at winning."

Former US President Barack Obama was among those to congratulate the home winner, writing on X, formerly Twitter, "We couldn't be prouder of you on and off the court – and we know the best is yet to come".

Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Finland's Harri Heliövaara had earlier foiled home hopes of success in the mixed doubles on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

They beat American top seeds Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek 6-3, 6-4 in the final,

The US Open is set to finish tomorrow, including the men's singles final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Russian neutral Daniil Medvedev.