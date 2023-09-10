Chepkoech shatters women’s 2,000m steeplechase world best at World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Zagreb

Beatrice Chepkoech concluded the final World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting of the season in Zagreb by shattering the world best for the women’s 2,000 metres steeplechase with a time of 5min 47.42sec.

Kenya’s world 3,000m steeplechase record holder, who won world gold in 2019 and world silver in Budapest last month, took more than five seconds off the mark of 5:52.80 set by Germany’s Gesa Felicitas Krause.

A new best was always likely to be within the 32-year-old’s ambit given that she had passed 2,000m in 5:49.9 while setting her world record in Monaco five years ago.

"I had one world record and now I have two, so I am lucky," Chepkoech said.

She was followed home in the rarely-run event by compatriot Winnie Jemutai, who clocked 5:52.92, a personal best.

Of the eight runners who finished behind Chepkoech, seven set personal bests, with third-placed Marusa Mismas Zrimsek setting a Slovenian record of 5:53.38.

Albania’s European 3,000m steeplechase champion Luiza Gega was fourth in a personal best of 5:56.79.

Meanwhile 33-year-old home idol Sandra Perkovic, twice Olympic and twice world women’s javelin champion, earned her 11th title at the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial meeting with a season’s best of 67.71 metres, finishing well clear of second-placed Daisy Osakue of Italy on 63.68m.

The men’s 100m was won by Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala in 9.94sec, with Jamaica’s Oblique Seville second in 10.07 and Italy’s Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs third in 10.08.

Puerto Rico’s Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won in a meeting record of 12.47.

Jamaica’s Olympic 110m hurdles champion Hansle Parchment earned victory in 13.10 from Daniel Roberts of the United States, who clocked 13.15 and Wilhem Belocian of France on 13.30.

In the men’s discus, Slovenia’s 2022 world champion Kristjan Ceh threw 68.48m to beat Jamaica’s 2019 world silver medallist Fedrick Dacres, who had a best of 66.54m, and Australian record-holder Matt Denny, third on 65.25m.

Jamaica’s double world silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts was a convincing winner of the women’s triple jump with 14.53m, from Italy’s Dariya Derkach, who had a best of 14.07m.

British men’s 800m champion Daniel Rowden earned victory in 1:44.96 from France’s Gabriel Tual, who clocked 1:45.07, with Sweden’s Andreas Kramer third in 1:45.10.

The women’s 800m title went to Slovenia’s Anita Horvat in 1:59.79, from Catriona Bisset of Australia in 2:00.03.

Esther Guerrero of Spain won the women’s 1500m in a meeting record of 4:02.88.

In the men’s 3,000m, former refugee athlete Dominic Lobalu, now running for South Sudan, set a meeting record of 7:33.95 ahead of Henrik Ingebrigtsen, the 32-year-old European 1500m champion of 2012, who set a personal best of 7:34.80.

Britain’s Laviai Nielsen won the women’s 400m in 50.93, one hundredth of a second ahead of Jamaica’s Candice McLeod, with Ireland’s Sharlene Mawdsley third in a personal best of 51.09.

The home crowd in the city centre inspired Filip Pravdica to earn a men’s long jump victory over the 2019 world champion and 2023 bronze medallist Tajay Gayle two days before the main programme.

Pravdica responded to the Jamaican’s fourth-round best of 8.07m with 8.09m in the next round.

The next big date on the athletics calendar is the Wanda Diamond League Final, scheduled to be held in Eugene in Oregon on September 16 and 17.