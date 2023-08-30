Kenya's gold medallists at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest Faith Kipyegon and Mary Moraa have targeted further success at next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Kipyegon and Moraa were received by Permanent Secretaries for Sport Peter Tum, Culture and Heritage Ummi Bashir and Youth Affairs Ismail Maalim Madey on their heroes return to Nairobi.

Kipyegon is already the back-to-back women's 1500 metres Olympic champion having won at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and added a third world title in the distance in the Hungarian capital.

The 29-year-old also won a first World Championships gold in the 5,000m in Budapest, having broken the world record at the Diamond League meeting in Paris in June.

That came a week after she had broken the 1500m world record at the Diamond League in Florence, and in July she set a world mile record.

After returning home to Kenya, Kipyegon declared her ambition to become the first woman to win Olympic golds in the 1500m, 5,000m and 10,000m at Paris 2024 before tackling the marathon distance after the Games.

The Netherlands Sifan Hassan attempted a similar treble at Tokyo 2020, winning gold medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m and bronze in the 1500m.

Mary Moraa, right, won a competitive women's 800m final for Kenya at the World Championships and has claimed "my journey has simply started" ©Getty Images

Kipyegon, though, is confident she will pull off an historic achievement at Paris 2024.

"Expect more from me since I am still strong," she said, as reported by Kenyan newspaper the Daily Nation.

"I will be moving to marathon after the Paris Olympics.

"I want to graduate slowly and be consistent in what I do."

Moraa finished third in her women's 800m semi-final at her only Olympic Games appearance at Tokyo 2020, but staved off strong competition from Britain's Keely Hodgkinson and the United States' Athing Mu to take her first World Championships gold in the final in Budapest, following on from a bronze in Eugene last year.

The Daily Nation reported Moraa vowed "my next target it’s the Olympic title in Paris next year", and "my journey had simply started and the world is yet to see the best of me".

Athletics at Paris 2024 is due to be held from August 1 to 11, with track and field events set to be held at the Stade de France.