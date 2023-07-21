Third world record this year for Kipyegon as she shatters women’s mile mark at Monaco Diamond League meeting

Faith Kipyegon earned her third world record in less than two months at the Monaco Diamond League meeting as she ran the women’s mile in 4min 07.64sec, obliterating the mark of 4:12.33 set by her long-time rival Sifan Hassan on the same Stade Louis II track in 2019.

Kenya’s double Olympic 1500m champion, who this year became the first woman to break 3:50 for that distance when she clocked 3:49.11 in Florence on June 2 and followed up a week later with a world 5,000m record of 14:05.20 in Paris, banished frustrating memories of this Herculis meeting with her latest stupendous performance.

In 2020 she missed Svetlana Masterkova’s 1996 world 1000m record by just 0.17sec as she ran 2:29.15.

Last year she came within 0.3sec of the world 1500m record of 3:50.07 set on the same track in Monaco by Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia.

It looked a case of third time lucky on this occasion - although luck didn’t come into it as the 29-year-old mother shattered her 2015 personal best of 4:16.71 with another inexorable performance in the penultimate big meeting before the World Athletics Championships start in Budapest on August 19 - with the London Diamond League coming up on Sunday (July 23).

But while Kipyegon was in a race of her own, a world class field battled it out further down the track, with 31-year-old European 1500m silver medallist Ciara Mageean excelling herself again to finish second in an Irish record of 4:14.58.

Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu was third in 4:14.79, with the Briton who followed Kipyegon home in the Tokyo 2020 1500m, Laura Muir, fourth in a national record of 4:15.24.

Behind her Australia’s Jessica Hull set an area record of 4:15.34 and Nikki Hiltz of the United States also recorded an area record of 4:16.35.

Once again, as they had following her 1500m breakthrough, Kipyegon’s rivals made it very clear how pleased they were that she had another world record.

"It was a blessing to do this with these ladies," said Kipyegon.

"I can see that they are all happy for me and it is so emotional.

"I do not know how I am doing this because it just keeps going really in a good way.

"When I started this season, my goal was to just break the 1500m world record.

"Thank God I did also the one mile and the 5,000 metres - so many!

"I want to defend my world title at 1500m in Hungary but I am going to double also with the 5,000m in Budapest."

Karsten Warholm salutes the crowd after winning the men's 400 metres hurdles at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco ©Getty Images

Meanwhile Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm laid down a huge marker of his intention to regain his world 400 metres hurdles title in Budapest next month as he defeated the current world champion, Alison Dos Santos, with a Diamond League record of 46.51sec.

The 27-year-old Norwegian said before his race that the experience of "being humiliated" at last year’s World Championships, where he finished seventh after recovering from a hamstring injury incurred in his opening meeting of the summer season, has been a strong motivating factor this year.

"It was really nice to do this again - that 0.01 sec of the Diamond League record and also the track record," Warholm said after a performance that also bettered his own top world mark for 2023.

"This is a nice timing as the World Championships is just around the corner.

"Since I was injured last year, I enjoyed the racing more."

Dos Santos, who finished third in the Tokyo 2020 final where Warholm set the world record of 45.94, is in a similar position himself this year having suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee which required surgery.

At the time it appeared his season was over before it had started, but he returned to top class action at the Silesia Diamond League meeting on July 16, where he finished third in the 400m in 44.73, and in his first race over the hurdles he was second in the highly respectable time of 47.66.

The 23-year-old Brazilian Dos Santos said: "That was the perfect opportunity for me to come back to run.

"Now I will get ready for Budapest, to be able to win my world champion title again."

Elsewhere in the programme there was the rare sight of world and Olympic men’s pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis failing even to get into the top three after a best of just 5.72 metres.

Everything appeared to be going to the usual form for the Swede as, after clearing that mark with his first attempt, he resumed at 5.92m, only to miss it twice and pass to 6.02m after that mark had been cleared first-time by the man who took silver behind him at the Olympics and World Championships, Chris Nilsen.

That proved enough to earn the American a win, with Ernest Obiena of Philippines and Kurtis Marschall of Australia taking second and third place respectively after clearances at 5.82m.

Nia Ali, the 2019 world champion from the United States. won the women’s 100m hurdles in a personal best and meeting record of 12.30 to finish just 0.01 ahead of fellow American Kendra Harrison, the former world record holder.

Another 2023 world best time came in the men’s 800 metres, where Wyclife Kinyamal of Kenya won in 1:43.22.

Following the late withdrawal from the women’s 400m of the world and Olympic 400m hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the United States - in what her coach Bobby Kersee described as a precautionary measure due to some slight knee pain - Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek took the chance to win a second successive Diamond League in 49.63.

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke, in only her second race after turning professional following a national record of 49.20, was fourth in 49.99.

Rising young Jamaican talent Jaydon Hibbert finished second in the men’s triple jump on 17.66m from Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso, who earned victory with a last round of 17.70m.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, the world 200m champion, underlined her pre-eminence at that distance with victory in 21.86 from Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, who defeated Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States in Hungary earlier this week and clocked 22.08 to finish in front of Britain’s 2019 world champion Dina Asher-Smith, who clocked 22.23.

Hagos Gebrhiwet led an Ethiopian sweep in the men’s 5,000m as he clocked a personal best of 12:42.18 to finish ahead of Berihu Aregawi, on 12:42.58, and Telahun Bekele in a personal best of 12:42.70, with Mohamed Katir of Spain setting an area record of 12:45.01 in fourth place.

Olympic silver medallist Nicola Olyslagers of Australia won the women’s high jump with 1.99m from Ukraine’s Iryna Gerashchenko and Yaroslava Mahuchikh, and fellow Australian Eleanor Patterson, who finished in that order on 1.96m along with Serbia’s Angelina Topic.

Kenya’s Commonwealth champion Ferdinand Omanyala won the men’s 100m in 9.92 from Botswana’s double world under-20 champion Letsile Tebogo on 9.93.

Olympic and world triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas was unable to attain the qualifying mark of 6.85m she requires to test herself in the long jump also at next month’s Budapest 2023 World Championships.

The Venezuelan finished with a best of 6.61m, but it was a testament to the strength in depth of the event that that was good enough only for 10th place as victory went to Italy’s Larissa Iapichino in an outdoor personal best of 6.95m.

That was only two centimetres less than the 21-year-daughter of double world champion Fiona May recorded in winning this year’s European indoor silver medal behind Britain’s Jaz Sawyers - who was 11th and last tonight on 6.59m.

Victory in the men’s javelin - the only throwing event on the programme - went to Olympic and world silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic with 85.95m.