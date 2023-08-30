Kazakhstan has officially signed the Host City Contract to stage next year’s International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championships.

The IBA had announced in May that the flagship event will be staged in Kazakh capital Astana in October 2024 with a total prize pot of $4.8 million (£3.8 million/€4.4 million) on offer.

It will be the second time Kazakhstan has held the tournament having also played host in 2016.

IBA vice-president Abdulmutalim Abakarov travelled to Astana where he and Kazakhstan Boxing Federation President Kenes Rakishev signed the agreement.

The signing ceremony was held in the Ministry of Sports and Culture of Kazakhstan.

Valentina Khalzova, right, was among six Kazakh medallists at this year's Women's World Championships in New Delhi ©IBA

Abakarov claimed he was delighted to award the hosting rights to a country which he described as "powerhouse in boxing".

"The country has all the infrastructure and recourses to organize the event at the highest levels," he said.

"In addition, I am confident that this World Championships will give further impetus to women’s boxing in the country that already has a lot of great champions and talented prospects.

"I am looking forward to this great event to be held in Astana."

This year’s Women’s World Championships in New Delhi saw gold medallists earn $100,000 (£79,200/€92,00).

Kazakhstan failed to win a gold medal but claimed two silver and bronze bronze.

The country's last winner at the Championships was in 2016, when they were the host nation, finishing top of the medals table with four gold and two bronze.

Kazakhstan topped the medals table with four gold and two bronze the last time the country hosted the Women's World Boxing Championships in 2016 ©IBA

The IBA had earlier this year announced plans to double prize money for next year's Women's World Championships, with $200,000 (£158,000/€184,000) set to be awarded to title winners, $100,000 to silver medallists and $50,000 (£39,600/€46,000) for bronze medallists.

The head coaches of the medallists are expected to receive 10 per cent of the prize money, with the National Federations eligible for 20 per cent of the sum.

"The World Boxing Championships in Astana is a great opportunity to demonstrate once again the strength and spirit of this sport in Kazakhstan," said Rakishev.

"Our country rightfully received the right to host this fantastic global boxing competition.

"The outstanding reputation of Kazakhstan on the world stage has ensured that this event has been put in its rightful place.

"Looking at the stars of the first magnitude, we will have a new wave of representatives of our younger generation of athletes."