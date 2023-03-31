Umar Kremlev, the International Boxing Association (IBA) President, has heaped praise on New Delhi for staging the Women's World Championships this month.

"This outstanding IBA Women's World Championships gave us a clear indication of the growing power of women's boxing in India, as well as the global reach of the sport, with gold medal winners from no fewer than four continents," said Kremlev.

"This was a groundbreaking celebration of boxing and women's sport in India, captured by the action in the ring and out of it, with an excellent launch of the Women and Sport Conference.

"I would like to express my thanks to the local organisers and spectators in New Delhi for hosting such a wonderful event, and I am sure that women's boxing will go from strength to strength in India, as well as across the globe."

The event ended with the hosts topping the medal table with four golds, with China taking second with three golds, one silver and three bronzes.

Russia, allowed to compete under their own flag, ended third with one gold, one silver and one bronze.

Umar Kremlev described the competition as a "groundbreaking celebration of boxing" ©IBA

India was spearheaded by wins from minimumweight boxer Nitu Ghanghas, light flyweight Nikhat Zareen, middleweight Lovlina Borgohain and light heavyweight Saweety Boora.

Kremlev has confirmed that the total prize money of $2.4 million (£1.94 million/€2.2 million) will be doubled for the next IBA Women's World Championships.

This will raise the prize for gold medal winners in the future to $200,000 (£162,000/€184,000) each.

A total of 20 countries participated in the 12 weight categories available in New Delhi.