Santa Monica City Council set to guarantee beach for use at Los Angeles 2028

Members of the Santa Monica City Council are set to recommend that the body guarantees the use of its beach for the 2028 Olympic Games beach volleyball competitions.

A meeting is due to take place where the City is expected to submit a letter assuring the Santa Monica State Beach will be available for use during Los Angeles 2028.

Santa Monica is situated along Santa Monica Bay on California's South Coast and is a popular resort town, owing to its climate, beaches, and hospitality industry.

It is a popular location for movies and television programmes.

Currently, a temporary 12,000-seat stadium is set to be constructed north of the Pier as well as warm-up and practice courts, and broadcast areas in the Beach Lot 1 North car park.

In 2016, the rental fee for the space required for all of the facilities was estimated at $3.7 million (£2.9 million/€3.4 million).

That price is expected to rise in order to better reflect the state of the market in 2028 using current rates and formulas used to project future costs.

Santa Monica's Beach Lot 1 North car park is set to be taken over and repurposed by the Organising Committee for Los Angeles 2028 ©Getty Images

By May of 2028, the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee is set to take control of approximately 400 spaces in the car park before another 400 are taken the following month in addition to the beach construction area.

Alternative parking and transportation options, as well as a communication plan, for residents and visitors, are due to be devised by Games organisers prior to the closure of the car park.

"It's so exciting that the Olympics are coming to town!" said Councilmember Christine Parra, as reported by the Santa Monica Daily Press.

"It's been over four decades since the Olympic Torch was last in Santa Monica, back in 1984.

"And then we hosted the marathon, the beach wasn't even used and the volleyball was held in Long Beach.

"To be able to showcase to the world how stunning our coastline, the sandy beaches and of course the city itself, is amazing and we should make the most of this opportunity."

The United States will be aiming to extend their Olympic beach volleyball medal tally on home sand at Los Angeles 2028 ©Getty Images

Beach volleyball has been part of the Olympics since the 1996 edition in Atlanta, where competition was held in a suburb in Jonesboro.

The United States has been the most dominant country in the sport, with the women's team winning four gold medals and the men's team claiming three more.

Los Angeles 2028 is due to take place from July 21 to August 6 of that year.

In addition to beach volleyball, Santa Monica is also due to host skateboarding, surfing, and 3x3 basketball in conjunction with Venice Beach.

"I look forward to welcoming the world to Santa Monica when it is the venue for beach volleyball in the 2028 Olympics," said Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis.

"I'm thrilled that the LA 28 Host Committee recognises Santa Monica's role in the history of the sport and the amenities that Santa Monica offers to participants and spectators alike.

"It’s going to be spectacularly fun for everyone."