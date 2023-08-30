A working group formed by the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) to address concerns over horse welfare in the sport has admitted that there is "room for further progress" before next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Members of the UIPM Riding Working Group gathered in the English city of Bath where they agreed on four resolutions in preparations for Paris 2024.

Riding is due to axed as a modern pentathlon discipline after the Games following the horse abuse scandal that rocked the sport during Tokyo 2020.

Germany coach Kim Raisner was sent home from the Games in disgrace after being filmed hitting Saint Boy during the women’s event.

Saint Boy refused to jump for German pentathlete Annika Schleu who had led the competition before the jumping element.

The horse abuse scandal overshadowed the modern pentathlon competition at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

A 10-strong Riding Working Group, led by Olympic champion Janusz Peciak of Poland, was created by the UIPM to review the equestrian element of the sport after the controversy at Tokyo 2020.

The group held a meeting on the final day of competition at the UIPM Pentathlon World Championships where they stressed the need to make more progress for Paris 2024.

"The Working Group acknowledged the improvement in athlete safety and animal welfare in UIPM competitions but recognised there is room for further progress," a statement from the UIPM read.

Other resolutions include expressing its commitment to continue to monitor athletes’ riding abilities in the build-up to Paris 2024 and claimed it was working with tournament organisers to ensure "high standards" at competitions.

Numerous initiatives were also discussed by the Riding Working Group which it said would be "defined and communicated in due to course to support the overall aim of continued improvement in the riding discipline".

UIPM President Klaus Schormann has faced strong criticism over the process to replace riding with obstacle ©UIPM

Criticism has been levelled at the UIPM leadership over a lack of transparency in its process to replace riding with obstacle.

UIPM’s long-serving President Klaus Schormann survived a vote of no confidence at last year’s Congress where Australia’s Alex Watson hoped to challenge him for the role.

The meeting staged last November also saw members vote in favour of obstacle replacing riding after Paris 2024.

Modern pentathlon was created by the modern Olympic Games founder Baron Pierre de Coubertin and has appeared at every edition since Stockholm 1912.

The sport faces the prospect of not featuring at Los Angeles 2028 after being left off the initial list.

A decision on the sports programme for LA 2028 is expected to be made at the International Olympic Committee Session, due to be held in Mumbai in India from October 15 to 17.