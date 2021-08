The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) has appointed Olympic champions Janusz Peciak and Stephanie Cook to a 10-strong Riding Working Group formed to address concerns about horse welfare in modern pentathlon.

Peciak, the Polish men's Montreal 1976 champion who is a UIPM Executive Board member for sport and the UIPM Technical Committee chair, will chair the group.

Briton Cook won women's Olympic gold at Sydney 2000.

The Group also includes UIPM Coaches Committee representative Jan Bartu of the Czech Republic and UIPM Athletes Committee representative James Cooke of Britain.

Two riding experts - Stefano Scaccabarozzi of Italy and Teodor Sheitanov of Bulgaria - have been named to the body.

Cook is one of two National Federations representatives with Joshua Riker-Fox of Canada.

Hungary's Sandor Karman is included as the events organisers' representative.

UIPM operations director Alexandre Franca and UIPM competition manager Tamas Varga complete the 10-strong Riding Working Group.

The group, which will meet frequently online in the coming weeks, was formed following a horse-abuse scandal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Saint Boy refused to jump for three riders at Tokyo 2020, including German leader Annika Schleu ©Getty Images

German trainer Kim Raisner was sent home from the Games after being filmed hitting Saint Boy during the women's event.

Saint Boy had refused to jump for three riders in the equestrian element of the competition, including German leader Annika Schleu.

At present, riders meet randomly assigned horses 20 minutes before competition.

Consequently, the jumping portion is often chaotic, as was witnessed in Tokyo.

UIPM President Klaus Schormann met with International Equestrian Federation (FEI) President Ingmar De Vos on August 17.

De Vos, who offered support in the immediate aftermath of Tokyo 2020, agreed to provide two specialists who will work with UIPM as consultants, advising on technical jumping and veterinary aspects of horse welfare.

Schormann said: "I am delighted that we have the support of the FEI along with our own expertise within modern pentathlon as we work towards solutions that result in improved horse welfare and athlete safety in our sport.

"I am grateful to FEI President Ingmar de Vos and very pleased that we are entering a new era of cooperation between our two International Federations."

A three-person Disciplinary Panel has also been formed to review the events at Tokyo 2020.

The Panel is composed of Confederation of Modern Pentathlon for North America, Central America and the Caribbean President Rob Stull, UIPM Executive Board member for marketing Martin Dawe and UIPM Executive Board member for development Viacheslav Malishev.

Recommendations will be put to the UIPM Executive Board in Monaco in November, before it puts changes to the UIPM Congress.

The Congress is due to take place online from November 26 to 28.