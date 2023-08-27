New Zealand’s phenomenal champion Dame Lisa Carrington won her 15th world title on the final day of the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships in Duisburg.

Carrington took the K1 women’s 200 metres in 38.932 seconds, more than a second clear of Australia's Yale Stenepreis who finished with silver in 40.010.

Bronze went to Dominika Putto of Poland in 40.367.

It was Carrington's third gold medal of the Championships, as many on her own as the most successful nations Germany, Spain, Canada and China had achieved.

Katie Vincent of Canada also enjoyed a tremendous final day.

She won the women’s C1 500m in 2min 1.545sec ahead of Maria Corbera of Spain in 2:02.860 and Chile's Maria Mailliard in 2:03.218.

Vincent then partnered Connor Fitzpatrick as they came through to win the C2 mixed 500m in 1:45.771 from Wiktor Głazunow and Sylwia Szczerbińska of Poland in 1:46.219.

Lisa Carrington was unstoppable in Duisburg ©Canoe Racing New Zealand

Bronze went to Olympia della Giustina and Daniele Santini of Italy in 1:47.663

Later in the day, Vincent also took gold in the C1 5000m winning in a time of 25:57.255.

Zsófia Kisbán of Hungary repeated her 2021 silver medal with a time of 26:04.048.

Li Li of China was third in 26:51.612.

Denmark’s Emma Jorgensen and Frederikke Matthiesen prevailed in the K2 women’s 500m after a fine battle, crossing the line in 1:39.856 ahead of Poland's Martyn Klatt and Helena Wiśniewska in 1:40.824,

Paulina Paszek and Jule Hake of Germany collected bronze in 1:41.597.

🚨MEDAL ALERT🚨



☝️Truly remarkable! Katie Vincent (Mississauga Canoe Club) takes home the 🥇in C1 5000m gruelling event! Her third world championship title in one day 🤯💪 #paddletoparis #wepaddle pic.twitter.com/6lPHhqzkiD — Canoe Kayak Canada (@CanoeKayakCAN) August 27, 2023

In the men's races, Portugal's Joao Ribeiro won gold in Duisburg a decade after he had first done so and made sure of a Paris quota place for the Olympics.

Partnered by Messias Baptista, he came home in 3:11.512 to win the men's K2 500m in 3:11.512.

Silver went to Hungarians Bence Nadas and Balasz Kopas in 01:29.184.

The Spaniards Adrian del Rio and Rodrigo Germade had led at halfway but had to settle for bronze in 3:13.550.

"In all our competitions we were always close to a medal, or to winning, and today it all makes sense, we are the world champions, we are the best in the world, we have the quota for Paris, and now it’s time to race and hope for the best next year," Baptista said.

CAMPEÕES DO MUNDO!! 🥇🥇



João Ribeiro e Messias Baptista conquistaram a medalha de ouro em K2 500 metros no Campeonato do Mundo em Duisburgo! 👏👏



A dupla campeã do Mundo garantiu ainda uma quota nacional na embarcação para a #EquipaPortugal 🇵🇹 em Paris 2024! 🔥#COPortugal pic.twitter.com/vldvBDgY0b — Comité Olímpico de Portugal (COP) (@COPPORTUGAL) August 27, 2023

Germany's 2012 Olympic gold medallist Peter Kretschmer and Tim Hecker sealed an Olympic quota place as they won the men's C2 500m in 1:36.972 from Liu Hou and Ji Bowen of China in 1:38.126

Cayetano Garcia and Pablo Martinez of Spain were third in 1:38.571.

"We both have this Olympic dream, and we will focus on next year after tomorrow," Kretschmer said.

In Para canoe, Britain were confirmed as the leading nation with seven medals, four of them gold.

Paralympic champion Laura Sugar won the fourth gold and confirmed her Paris quota place in the women's KL3 over 200m in a time of 45.418, well over a second clear of Nelia Barbosa of France in 47.028.

Felicia Laberer of Germany was third in 47.190.

Ukraine won two golds in little more than eight minutes on the final day.

Tokyo Paralympic silver medallist Maryna Mazhula retained her world title in women’s KL1 200m with a time of 51.824.

Katherinne Wollermann of Chile came home in 53.571 for silver and Brianna Hennessy of Canada took bronze in 53.800.

There was more success for Ukraine to come in the very next race when Vladyslav Yepifanov won the men’s VL3 200m in 48.238.

Silver went to Jack Eyers of Britain in 48.602, Australia’s triple Paralympic champion Curtis McGrath gold medallist earlier in the week, was forced to settle for bronze this time in 48.879.

"This is my first time I became a world champion and it is a great feeling, I still don’t understand that I have won this," Yepifanov said.