New Zealand's Lisa Carrington was once again in a class of her own in the women's K1 500 metres on the penultimate day of the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Sprint and Para Canoe World Championships in Duisburg.

Carrington won World Championships gold medal number 14 in 1min 47.769sec, over a second clear of Emma Jørgensen of Denmark, who clocked 1:49.102 for silver.

Bronze went to Tamara Tsipes of Hungary in 1:50.699.

Her victory came less than 24 hours after helping New Zealand win their first K4 500 women’s world crown.

"It’s always tricky, especially given how important and special yesterday was," Carrington admitted.

"I guess I’ve experienced many moments where I’ve had to shut down and start again, so for me it was trying to go back to those basics and have a good sleep and try to start the morning as fresh as I can and feel the nerves and the excitement of the day."

In the C2 women’s 500m, china’s world and Olympic champions Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya won a world title together for the third time, finishing in 1:52.775.

Antia Jacome and Maria Corbera of Spain took silver in 01:52.916 after leading the Chinese pair at half way.

Bronze went to Canada’s Sloan Mackenzie and Katie Vincent in 1:52.956.

"We don’t feel any pressure because the only thing we want to do is focus on ourselves. We want to stake our own path, believe in our team, believe in our partner," Xu said.

In the men’s K1 1,000m, Fernando Pimenta of Portugal took gold in 3:27.712

Adam Varga of Hungary who had led at the halfway stage finished second in 3:28.141.

Jakob Thordsen of Norway won bronze in 03:28.303.

China's Olympic champions Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya won their third world title together ©ICF

"This is like a dream, after a hard season racing Adam, I needed to prove to myself that I could fight for the gold," Pimenta said.

"The most important thing at this competition is to take the Olympic quota, and if we can take it with a gold, fantastic.”

In the non Olympic events, Australia's Alyssa Bull retained her women’s K1 1,000m title.

Bull came home to win in 3:54.864, almost two seconds clear of silver medalist Justyna Iskrzycka of Poland in 3:56.663.

Bronze went to Eszter Rendessy of Hungary in 3:57.556.

In the women's C1 1,000m, Maria Mailliard of Chile was still second as the race entered the last 250m but came storming through to take gold in 4:24.958.

Jacy Grant of Canada also finished fast in 4:26.955 for silver.

Li Li of China, who had led from halfway, faded to bronze in 4:27.113.

Lithuania’s Arturas Seja won gold in the men’s K1 200m in 35.243.

Silver went to Georgia’s Badri Kavelashvili just behind in 35.364 with Carlos Garrote of Spain also in close attendance for bronze in 35.380.

The Czech Republic’s Martin Fuksa took men’s C1 1,000m gold after a terrific finish.

His time of 3:45.124 just edged out silver medallist Catalin Chirila of Romania who gave chase all the way to the line in 3:45.958

Bronze went to Sebastian Brendel of Germany in 3:46.581

Italians Nicolae Craciun and Daniele Santini won the men’s C2 1,000m in 3:34.565.

Moritz Adam and Nico Pickert of Germany were almost two seconds behind at one stage but closed the gap to take silver in 3:35.296.

Bronze went to Ilie Sprincean and Oleg Nuta of Romania who finished in 3:36.490

In the last final of the day, Joan Antoni Pablo Grana, Manuel Fontan and Adrian Siero brought home gold for Spain in the men’s C4 500m with a winning time of 1:30.808.

Silver went to Poland in 1:32.373 and bronze to Ukraine in 01:32.725.

Earlier, in Para canoeing, Brazil’s Fernando Rufino de Paulo won gold in the men's VL2 200 with a time of 50.344.

Silver went to Igor Tofalini of Italy in 51.229.

Steven Haxton of the United States took bronze in 52.089.

In the women's KL2 200m, Britain's Paralympic gold medallist Charlotte Henshaw won in 48.706 and ensured her quota place for Paris.

Her compatriot and fellow Paralympic champion Emma Wiggs collected silver in 49.690, her second medal of the championships after gold yesterday.

Katalin Varga of Hungary in 50.808 was third.

The World Championships are set to conclude tomorrow.