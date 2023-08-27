Alcaraz and Djokovic tussle to continue at US Open while Świątek seeks second title

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic are set to continue their remarkable back-and-forth rivalry at the US Open, which runs from tomorrow until September 10, while Iga Świątek will be seeking to defend her women's singles title in New York.

Last year's men's singles champion Alcaraz could face Djokovic who is chasing a 24th Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

The pair have met four times since May of last year and claimed two wins each, with every meeting proving to be a thriller.

At first and second seed, respectively, they are poised to meet in the final following Djokovic's absence in last year's competition.

The 36-year-old is set to be back at the US Open after he missed the 2022 edition due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Novak Djokovic missed the 2022 US Open but is set to compete this year after the host country changed its COVID-19 rules ©Getty Images

He is permitted to play this year after the United States confirmed that international travellers will no longer need to be vaccinated.

While few are looking beyond Alcaraz or Djokovic for the men's title, there are a handful of outsiders that are capable of delivering an upset.

The 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev, who will be competing as a neutral due to his being Russian, last year's beaten finalist Casper Ruud of Norway, or recent Canadian Open Jannik Sinner of Italy all look best placed to challenge the pair.

In the women's competition, Poland's Świątek is the one to beat as she aims to repeat her first-time US Open victory from last year.

Those threatening the 22-year-old's title are Australian Open champion and neutral athlete from Belarus Aryna Sabalenka and home players Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Iga Świątek begins her US Open women's singles title defence against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson tomorrow ©Getty Images

Following a disappointing first-round exit at Wimbledon, Gauff's work with new coach Pere Riba is paying dividends.

The 19-year-old has won titles in Washington and Cincinnati this month and forced herself into the conversation for the trophy.

No American has won a US Open singles final since Sloane Stephens in 2017 but third seed Pegula has the potential to change that.

She triumphed at the Canadian Open in Montreal and also reached the Australian Open and Wimbledon quarter-finals this year.

However, Świątek's dominance is difficult to look past as she currently occupies the world number one spot and has won 53 of her 62 matches in 2023, resulting in four titles.