Petrynka stresses on need for education at ISF U15 Gymnasiade 2023 Closing Ceremony

International School Sport Federation President Laurent Petrynka has said that the organisation aims to expand "education through sport" as the ISF U15 Gymnasiade 2023 came to an end.

Education was at the forefront of the workshops here with International Federations among those involved in introducing the basics to the kids.

Brazil topped the medals table with 200 medals – 63 gold, 62 silver, and75 bronze medalstable with the second best nation in China way behind with 75 medals.

Chinese Taipe finished third with 54 medals.

The Closing Ceremony here was a fun event as the kids danced to peppy tunes played by a local DJ after a short speech from Petrynka.

"This 2nd edition of U15 Gymnasiade Rio de Janeiro was a success," Petrynka said.

"On behalf of ISF and CBDE [Brazilian School Sport Federation] we want to a thanks all participants, volunteers, and staff in the organisation of this event.

"Our mission is to do our best to expand education through sport, enabling young people from all around the world to come together, in a spirit of equality, respect and fair play to take part in the experience of a lifetime.

"We hope that all moments spent in Rio de Janeiro and all new friends from all over the world will remain in your heart forever.

"See you at the next ISF Gymnasiade in Bahrain in 2024."

Apart from safe sport and coaching workshops, the ISF U15 Gymnasiade 2023 also saw kids being introduced to anti-doping regulations.

The workshop was run by Renata Kopczyk, a Polish sports lawyer and former gymnast.

Renata Kopczyk, in white, ran the anti-doping workshops here ©ISF

It was an interactive section about basics like the World Anti-Doping Agency, list of prohibited substances and more.

"It is important to educate the kids on what is prohibited and what is doping," Kopczyk said.

"I also try to show that it is unhealthy. It is not just about sport.

"This is something new for them. They have so many questions.

"It is nice because they are starting to think about it.

"I want them to know that they will lose everything - their reputation, medals and credibility – if found guilty of doping.

"The Winter Olympics in Beijing and the Kamila Valieva case is an example of why need to educate young athletes on doping.

"I also try to show them that doping is a crime."

The next Gymnasiade is set to be held in Bahrain in October 2024.