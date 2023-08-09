Exclusive: Steele says "too early to say" if England will step in for 2026 or 2030 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games England chair John Steele says it is "too early to say" whether an English city will step in to host the 2026 or 2030 editions of the Commonwealth Games.

Steele is at the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games here, where on the eve of the multi-sport event the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) suffered a blow with the withdrawal of the only known candidate for 2030 in the Canadian province of Alberta.

Last month, there was widespread shock when Victoria in Australia pulled out of staging the 2026 edition having been awarded hosting rights last year.

It has left the CGF discussing its options with an update promised at the General Assembly in Singapore in November, but England is considered one of the most likely hosts if there is a replacement for 2026.

Birmingham stepped in to host the last edition in 2022 after Durban in South Africa was stripped of the event for financial reasons, but West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has played down the prospect of the city hosting back-to-back Games.

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan has said he would support a 2026 bid but that would depend on financial support from the British Government, which appears to favour the Games being held in Australia.

Steele could not commit to an English bid at this stage and insisted the CGF will consider its options.

"Commonwealth sport is a tightly-knit movement that will now put everything into identifying some strong options for the next two Games cycles," he told insidethegames.

"It is too early to say where or what these might look like."

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he is wiling to consider a proposal for Scotland to be part of a wider bid for 2026.

John Steele became Commonwealth Games England chair after Birmingham 2022, and said he has "found an amazing environment" ©Commonwealth Games England

However, the 2018 host Gold Coast appears to have been ruled out by the Queensland Government in Australia.

Steele took over as chair of Commonwealth Games England after Birmingham 2022.

After nearly one year in the role, he reflected on his time and expressed his pride at being part of the Commonwealth sport movement.

"When I took this role on it was because I wanted to experience and understand the Commonwealth movement, because most of my prior experience has been with the Olympics and Paralympics," he said.

"I haven’t been disappointed.

"I have found an amazing environment with some unique attitudes and characteristics.

"It’s called the friendly Games for a reason.

"The integration of disabled and non-disabled athletes into one competition, and the way it drives excellence with humility and respect, is not repeated anywhere else.

John Steele described the Commonwealth Games as a "sporting gem that should be treasured for future generations" ©Getty Images

"All of these things set it aside in an environment where we are all trying to reinforce the philosophy that success is more than medals.

"The last year has shown me that the Commonwealth Games send that message loud and clear.

"One thing I have learnt is that the Games are a sporting gem that should be treasured for future generations."

England is one of the six teams who have competed at every edition since the inaugural British Empire Games in Hamilton in 1930, and has finished second on the medals table at the last two editions.

It has sent a team of 58 athletes to Trinidad and Tobago at the Commonwealth Youth Games, which is due to conclude on Friday (August 11), and is currently second on the medals table.