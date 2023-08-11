International Paralympic Committee yet to finalise transfer of athletics and swimming to Manchester

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons has expressed his optimism over the establishment of two new governing bodies for Para athletics and Para swimming in Manchester following discussions but admitted that no date has been set for the transfer of power.

The English city looks set to be the base of the two sports after UK Sport and the British Paralympic Association won the bid to create the new International Federations.

Para athletics and Para swimming are among six summer sports that are organised by the IPC but it is now looking to relinquish control to allow them to be governed independently.

The IPC is aiming to stop running the sports by the end of 2026 but Parsons acknowledged that there is a possibility that the transfer of governance may happen after that date.

"The General Assembly of the IPC agreed that by 2026 everything needs to be stamped, signed and sealed but that doesn’t mean that the sports have to be effectively transferred by 2026," he said.

"It could be agreed in 2025 and maybe transferred after the LA [2028 Paralympic] Games for example."

Talks continued between the IPC and UK Sports in Manchester when it staged the Para Swimming World Championships ©Getty Images

Parsons attended the Para Swimming World Championships which was staged in Manchester where he took the opportunity to continue talks with UK Sport.

"We had good discussions and I am optimistic for both Manchester and UK Sport," he said.

"When everything is agreed in a good way for the three parties, we will then start making announcements but there is no date yet."

Parsons also revealed that World Aquatics and World Athletics "both expressed their intentions not to cover the sports now but to cooperate with the new governing bodies".

"People say maybe it is a step towards a future integration [with World Aquatics and World Athletics," he said.

"We can’t say that at this moment in time.

"We are in the targeted discussions and are locked into the negotiations with UK Sport and Manchester.

"It doesn’t mean everything is agreed on.

"Of course, coming from Manchester we have had discussions there with both UJK Sport ans Manchester.

"We have progressed but we still have to finalise the agreements.

"We need to wait a little bit but it doesn’t mean that it is a step towards future integration with World Athletics and World Aquatics.

"If the new bodies in the future want to go that path, it’s up to them as they will be independent from us."

UK Sport and the British Paralympic Association won the bid to create new governing bodies for Para athletics and Para swimming ©Getty Images

Athletics and swimming are not on the programme for the first-ever European Para Championships (EPC) currently being staged here.

The EPC is looking to increase the number of sports for the 2027 edition but Parsons admits that might not be the right time for Para athletics and Para swimming to be included due to the transfer of governance.

"If we are a creating an IF base in the UK which is Europe, it could be a very good start and a source of income for these new independent sports bodies," said Parsons.

"As it is a transition and in the middle of the journey from 2023 to 2027, it could be complicated for the new IF to embark on that as we are working on the date when we would effectively transfer the sport.

"It’s not decided yet.

"This cycle might not be the best one to do that but maybe it will.

"It depends on who is going to host the Games in 2027 because of the cost to what is already an expensive event."