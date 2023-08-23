Bangkok and London have presented their bids for the 2026 World Table Tennis Championships with respective focuses on "the spirit of transformation" and "nostalgia and significance".

Representatives from the two cities showcased their hosting ambitions at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Summit in the Thai capital prior to tomorrow's decision at the body's Annual General Meeting.

The 2026 World Championships will be the centenary edition after the first took place in 1926 in London.

However, London has not hosted the event since 1954 and those from the bid hope that it would reignite a passion for table tennis in Britain.

"The iconic Wembley Arena, known for its history of hosting top-level sporting and entertainment events, promises a mesmerising backdrop that will etch lasting memories," read an ITTF statement.

"The accessibility of the venue, surrounded by accommodation options, aligns perfectly with London’s aim to bring table tennis to the community, making it more accessible and inviting.

"With a vision to create an atmosphere that transcends the event’s duration, London envisions a legacy that will kindle a passion for table tennis and inspire generations to embrace the sport's wonderful spirit."

Bangkok's bid builds on aspirations to bring table tennis to public spaces which saw tables placed around the city during its hosting of a World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender event.

It is thought that Thailand's successes in staging events as well as sporting performance could help the bid which carries the motto "Table tennis for a better world".

"Thailand's previous accomplishments, including hosting successful WTT events and claiming the SEA Games gold in 2023, reflect their growth trajectory and ability to create memorable sporting spectacles," read an ITTF statement.

"Moreover, the Table Tennis Association of Thailand has expressed a firm commitment to enhancing the sport’s reach by integrating table tennis into school curricula, ensuring a brighter future for young players.

"The allure of Bangkok's beautiful cityscape, culinary delights, and impeccable event hosting makes it a perfect candidate."

Pre-voting for the host city began at 10pm Bangkok time with the public able to make their choice before the official vote takes place in tomorrow's Annual General Meeting.

The ITTF states that both bids show a commitment to the sport's growth, diversity, and accessibility.