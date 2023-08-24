Badminton World Federation to set out new "roadmap" for future of sport

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is looking to formulate a new strategic plan here that will set out a "roadmap" for the future of the sport.

Discussions are set to take place over the next two days when the BWF holds its Council meeting in Copenhagen.

Devising a new strategy for badminton is expected to be the main topic on the agenda at the meeting led by BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer Larsen.

The strategy is set to run from 2024 until 2028 and will cover a series of areas including developing badminton disciplines, supporting International Federations and ensuring fan engagement.

"The main target for the one-and-a-half days is to look into the future and see whether we can define a roadmap for how our sport should develop in the years to come," BWF secretary general Thomas Lund told insidethegames.

"That cuts across the commercial revenue generation of tournaments like the World Championships and over the years we have developed the World Tour.

"That’s a very important commercial instrument both in terms of revenue but also the exposure out to the world and keeping the fans engaged with badminton on a day-to-day basis.

The BWF is set to discuss the sport's future at the organisation's Council meeting staged on the sidelines of the World Championships in Copenhagen ©Badmintonphoto

"It’s also about a roadmap for new disciplines like air badminton which is a new outdoor version of badminton played on different surfaces - one of them is sand.

"There are big similarities with Para badminton which made its debut [at the 2020 Paralympics] in Tokyo.

"Para badminton is more mature but there is still lots to do to grow that and air badminton which has tremendous potential.

"We have a huge topic about how do we as the International Federation help our members, meaning 198 National Federations around the world.

"Some are very mature so we have big member federations with 60 to 70 staff, are professionally organised with good funding and lots of players are playing in the country.

"We also have tiny federations in other parts of the world where there is a President and a couple of people around her or him to try to get something ignited in the country.

"It’s a really diverse task but that’s about education, coaches, administrators and creating tournaments, projects and schools programmes.

Air badminton is set to form part of the BWF's new four-year strategy ©Lars Moller/Badminton Denmark

"That’s what we are going to talk to the Council about.

"Are we in the right direction?

"So how do you run commercial events with big broadcast agreements and how do we help the small federations to develop badminton."

Following the discussions at the two-day Council meeting, the BWF is aiming to present its new roadmap at its Annual General Meeting, scheduled to be held in May next year.

"Even though we call it a four-year plan we are probably rather talking about 10-year plan and beyond that," added Lund.

"A lot of what we do today is things that we need to believe in.

"We can adjust and correct as we learn things going down the road because things happen in the world.

"We try to project the future as best we can so we need to learn along the way."