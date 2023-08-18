The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has held a coaching clinic for orphans in Kuala Lumpur as part of a a joint venture with the Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management & Technology.

The project was run in conjunction with initiatives on World Badminton Day and the University's own corporate social responsibility scheme.

A group of eight volunteer coaches led the sessions for four girls and six boys from Buku Jalanan Chow Kit orphanage in Malaysia's capital, while a further 20 youngsters aged between 10 and 19 from the Rumah Kasih Harmoni centre attended the clinic.

A group of 30 youngsters received coaching at the BWF badminton clinic in Kuala Lumpur ©BWF

BWF staff member Lee Chia Wen led the group of volunteer coaches.

"Teaching children comes with its challenges as their attention spans are usually shorter compared to adults," Lee said.

"So I needed to come out with something, for example, to make them curious about what’s up next, which would help me to maintain the engagement with the kids,"