New look for weightlifting referees is a winner on social media

It was a matter of "out with the old, in with the new" when weightlifting referees ditched their blazers and took on a new look at the Pan American Youth Championships in Caracas, Venezuela.

When the Pan American Weightlifting Federation (PAWF) conducted a quick-fire survey on social media more than 3,300 people voted in favour of the "more modern" uniform - 77 per cent of the 4,398 respondents.

"And not a single one of them, including those who did not vote in favour, said they preferred the existing traditional blazer uniform," said PAWF President José Quiñones, from Peru.

At least four of those in favour of the new look are Executive Board members of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), which is planning or already working on a number of ways to modernise the sport.

Quiñones, who sought and got permission from IWF President Mohammed Jalood and Technical Committee chair Sam Coffa to try the new look, is planning to use it at an IWF event for the first time next year.

He will submit a proposal to the IWF Board for changes at the 2024 IWF World Youth Championships due to be held in May in Lima, the Peruvian capital.

"Let’s do something new for the young generation, let’s try this at the World Youth Championships," he said.

ITOs show off the new look with William Peña, PAWF general secretary, on the platform ©PAWF

Another "first" at that event, if Quiñones’ proposal is approved, will be the use of two platforms so the competition can be staged within five days, compared with eight days for this year’s World Youths in Albania.

"We tried two platforms last year as an experiment at the Pan American Junior and South American Youth and Under-15 Championships, which was also in Lima, and we didn’t need any extra ITOs (International Technical Officials)," he said.

The 18 ITOs in Caracas wore their usual IWF uniforms for two days, and the new sport-shirt uniform for the rest of the competition.

Each official was given two shirts to keep, all of them made to measure rather than basic small, medium or large.

"The colours were in keeping with the IWF blue uniform, we used good material and put the logo of the event on the sleeve," said Quiñones.

"We would like to do the same in future, new shirts for every competition with the logo to remind the officials of the event.

PAWF President José Quiñones sought permission for IWF officials to try the new look ©Getty Images

"The shirts were made in Costa Rica at a cost of about $25 (£19/€23) each.

"So many of our ITOs get nothing, or very little, for their work, they pay for their own uniforms, for their own travel and they do it because they love weightlifting.

"Giving them these shirts is at least giving them something back for all the work they do.

"This new uniform is good for three reasons - it looks more modern, it is more comfortable, and if we can give uniforms for each competition it recognises what the officials do for us.

"We need to modernise weightlifting and this can help."

Short-sleeved and long-sleeved versions are available, samples of which will be on show for IWF Board members next month when Quiñones takes samples to the IWF World Championships in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.