Teen weightlifters from Italy, Albania, Poland and Finland help Moldova put on a show

Record entries, a new live-streaming service, a fan zone that brought athletes and spectators closer together and outstanding performances by teenagers from across Europe helped Moldova to make a big success of hosting a major weightlifting competition for the first time.

Several medallists at the European Youth and Under-15 Championships, which ended in the Moldovan capital Chisinau this week, will head straight for the senior International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Saudi Arabia in September.

Others will compete in the European Junior Championships in Romania later this month, including the top four girls in the under-15 individual rankings, who will be among the youngest athletes in Bucharest.

Kim Camilleri from Malta has been even busier, winning a sweep of 45 kilograms bronze medals on the opening day of under-15 competition in Moldova and then heading to India for the Commonwealth Championships for youths, juniors and seniors.

The 15-year old won medals in youths, juniors and seniors today as she set national records with a total of 134kg, up by 3kg on her effort in Moldova.

The top-ranked under-15 athletes, based on Robi points, in Chisinau were Enkileda Carja from Albania and Florian Dabek from Poland.

Carja, trained by Albania's most successful female coach Eglantina Kalemi, followed up her bronze medal at the IWF World Youth Championships in her homeland in March by making a total of 184kg for a sweep of golds.

She finished ahead of the 49kg winner Maria Stratoudaki, from Greece - who broke all three European youth records - in the overall rankings by the tiny margin of 0.2 Robi points.

Finland's Janette Ylisoini was clear at the top of the women's youth rankings after making 100-118-218 to win at 71kg ©EWF

The top two finishers at 73kg in the boys' under-15s led the individual rankings too: Dabek made 116-135-251 ahead of Maksims Vasilonoks from Latvia on 112-135-247.

Georgia's men won three titles in both under-15s and youths, while Armenia had five youth champions, two women and three men.

Turkey had seven winners, male and female, across both age groups despite withdrawing nine of its 10 men originally entered in the Youth Championships - two of them world champions.

The biggest total of the nine-day competition was 335kg made by the Italian Simone Abati in the youths 96kg.

Abati had made 17kg less when finishing second at the World Youth Championships to Baki Sami Kiymet, one of the Turkish absentees.

Abati, who bettered the super-heavyweight winner's total by 1kg, topped the individual rankings by 40 points ahead of Levan Ochigava from Georgia, the 81kg world champion who won in Chisinau with a 314kg total.

Ochigava was one of four world champions who won a European title, the others being Sergozha Barseghyan from Armenia at 67kg, Irakli Vekua from Georgia in the men’s super-heavyweights, and Tuana Suren from Turkey in the women’s supers.

Italy also had two record breakers among its women, Greta De Riso with a sweep on 89-107-196 in the Youths at 59kg and Sara Dal Bo with an 86kg snatch in the Under-15 81kg, which she won with a total of 196kg.

Finland's Janette Ylisoini - who like Suren is among the senior World Championships entries - was clear at the top of the women's youth rankings after making 100-118-218 to win at 71kg.

Enkileda Carja from Albania made a total of 184kg for a sweep of golds ©EWF

That completed a successful week at 71kg for Finland, whose Minni Hormavirta was third in the individual under-15 rankings after winning at that weight on 193kg, finishing 35kg clear of her nearest rival.

Norway and Ireland had their first under-15 medallists, Nikolai Aadland and Callum Quinn, while Portugal won youth medals for the first time.

Antonio Conflitti, President of the Moldovan and European Weightlifting Federations (EWF), said, "According to the feedback, it was a big success.

"It was the first time we organised an event like this, and we wanted to show that if Moldova, one of Europe's poorer countries, can do it, so can others.

"It is worth investing in young lifters."

The fan zone gave the audience, which for this event was mainly family and team-mates, a chance to watch what was happening behind the platform.

"I’m convinced this should be a part of all competitions," Conflitti said.

EWF Web TV started operations in Chisinau, streaming all sessions live and, for the launch, free.

There will be small subscription charges in future, annually, per event or per day, as the EWF effectively runs its own pay-per-view service.

National championships, training camps and even single training sessions could be shown in future.

"We know we’re not the NBA, but for example there are people around the world who want to watch Nino Pizzolato at the Italian Championships, or Lasha Talakhadze at a training session before a big competition," Conflitti said.

"We can stream it, enhance our brand and make some money."

The record entry numbers were 154 for the under-15s and 181 for the youths.

Europe's Junior and Under-23 Championships run in Bucharest from July 25 to August 3.